IND vs AUS: Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah Racially Abused at the SCG; India Lodge Official Complaint

India vs Australia (TEST)

India players Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were racially abused by members of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) crowd late on day three of the third Test on Saturday. Following the incident, the Indian team management quickly registered an official complaint with the local ground staff and subsequently with the ICC.

Following the incident, senior players including skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin apprised the match umpires about the issue. Both the cricketers were seen having a lengthy discussion with the match umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson five minutes into close of play.

The Indian team even stayed around for a while in the dressing room as India security official briefed the ground security staff. The ball is now in ICC's court and further action will only be initiated by the world cricket body.

