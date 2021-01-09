CRICKETNEXT

IND vs AUS: Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah Racially Abused at the SCG; India Lodge Official Complaint

India vs Australia (TEST)

STUMPS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

338/10

(105.4) RR 3.2

2nd INN

103 /2

(29.0) 3.55

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
Australia lead by 197 runs with 8 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

244/10

(100.4) RR 2.42

IND vs AUS: Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah Racially Abused at the SCG; India Lodge Official Complaint

India players Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were reportedly racially abused by members of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) crowd late on day three of the third Test on Saturday.

IND vs AUS: Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah Racially Abused at the SCG; India Lodge Official Complaint

India players Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were racially abused by members of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) crowd late on day three of the third Test on Saturday. Following the incident, the Indian team management quickly registered an official complaint with the local ground staff and subsequently with the ICC.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live BlogIndia vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score 

Following the incident, senior players including skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin apprised the match umpires about the issue. Both the cricketers were seen having a lengthy discussion with the match umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson five minutes into close of play.

Bowlers & Run-Outs Put Australia On Top in Sydney; Injury Concerns Galore for India

The Indian team even stayed around for a while in the dressing room as India security official briefed the ground security staff. The ball is now in ICC's court and further action will only be initiated by the world cricket body.

(More to follow....)

