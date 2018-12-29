India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4 in Melbourne Highlights - As It Happened

11:21(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Australian skipper departs for 26 (67)

5th caught dismissal for him in this series, out of which 4 times Rishabh Pant has taken his catch

1st time dismissed by a spinner in this series, also the first time in his last 7 innings

The Aussie skipper now has failed to score a 50+ score in his last 8 innings

3rd wicket for Jadeja in this innings