India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 4 in Melbourne Highlights - As It Happened

Australia were skittled out for 151 in reply to India's 443 for 7 (decl) in their first innings.https://www.news18.com
When your No 8 is your best technically correct Batsman you know your team has a problem .... #Cummins #AUDvIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 29, 2018
India's bowling performance on a flat Melbourne pitch is one of their great away bowling efforts. The 1.14° of swing & seam is the third least they've found in a Test in a SENA country since 2006 but the quicks have taken 13 wickets at an average of 20. #AUSvIND— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) December 29, 2018
8 down....2 to go #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UXtwG6z2Em— BCCI (@BCCI) December 29, 2018
If Bumrah takes the last 3 wickets, he will have 50 in his debut year! #AUSvIND https://t.co/VIbI2Cd7ie— Hemant (@hemantbuch) December 29, 2018
STAT ATTACK: Australian skipper departs for 26 (67)
5th caught dismissal for him in this series, out of which 4 times Rishabh Pant has taken his catch
1st time dismissed by a spinner in this series, also the first time in his last 7 innings
The Aussie skipper now has failed to score a 50+ score in his last 8 innings
3rd wicket for Jadeja in this innings
WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja gets the wicket for India, the left-arm spinner comes around the wicket here and Paine looks to cut the ball but gets a bottom edge and Pant takes a sharp catch behind the stumps. That's the end of the Australian skipper, he departs for 26 here. India just three wickets away from victory here
I squeal “wooooooooheeyyyyyyyyy hahahaha” even when the batsmen absolutely middles a forward defensive because I desperately need to remind everyone within earshot that I add value to the team as someone who can “bring noise”— The Grade Cricketer (@gradecricketer) December 29, 2018
Australia's 2018 tally of four hundreds their lowest since 1996 when they played just five times.— Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 29, 2018
Never have they played more than nine Tests in a year and scored so few hundredshttps://t.co/ho3UuEpTcO #AUSvIND
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|England
|5310
|108
|4
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|5
|Australia
|4143
|101
|FULL Ranking