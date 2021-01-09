CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

338/10

(105.4) RR 3.2

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India trail by 151 runs with 6 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

187/4

(82.4) RR 2.26

IND vs AUS: I Have Not Said Anything Rude; He Wouldn’t Answer Me: Marnus Labuschagne on Shubman Gill Banter

On day two of the third Test at the SCG Australia's Marnus Labhuschagne tried to get under the skin of rookie Shubman Gill while he was batting, and while the youngster was unperturbed by the hilarious questions Labhuschagne posed, it made for good TV and the video went viral of social media. Talking about the banter later in the day the Australian said that he was disappointed with Shubman not answering his question on who is his favourite cricketer - 'Sachin or Kohli'.

"I was just asking him friendly questions. He wouldn’t answer me. So, it was disappointing. I just enjoy it out there. I have not said anything rude. I was just asking him questions, like who is his favourite player?" said Marnus Labuschagne. Gill did respond though saying he will let him know after the match.

However, Labhuschagne is confident that he will be able to get a better response from Gill the next time around. “He didn’t give me an answer, but I’ll get it out of him, don’t worry,” he further added.

Labhuschagne while fielding at short-leg, had some interesting questions to ask to Indian openers Gill and Rohit Sharma. First up was his exchange with Gill. “Who’s your favourite player,” asked Labuschagne in between deliveries. “I will tell you after the match,” replied Gill. While Labuschagne continued, “After the ball... Sachin? Do you reckon Virat?”

When Rohit came to the strike, he asked India ice-captain, “hey what did you do in quarantine?”

Earlier, in the day, Aussie skipper Tim Paine was not a happy man after losing a DRS review. Moments after Pat Cummins got the first breakthrough with the wicket of Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara was caught at bat-padding at short leg. Australia appealed, but umpire Paul Wilson was unmoved. Paine went for the review and there was no evidence of ball hitting the bat on the Hotspot or the Snicko. Even though, there was an ever so slight spike in the Snicko, but not enough for the third umpire to overrule Wilson and the on-field decision stayed.

