'All 17-18 are in Reckoning, Not Just Gill’: Witty Rohit to Keep India's Playing XI 'Interesting'

“I prefer announcing XI at the toss. I will keep it interesting for you guys too.”

That’s Rohit Sharma for you; smartly dealing with spicy questions at the pre-match press conference. The Indian skipper didn’t give an iota of a hint about the combination for the Indore Test, starting Wednesday. The hosts have rightfully retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last week, ending the Delhi Test in three days with a 6-wicket win. After an unassailable 2-0 lead, the next mission is making the scoreline 3-0 to book a berth in the World Test Championship final.

The current Indian side looks extremely dangerous in home conditions. It has ticked almost every box but the top order remains an unsettled area. KL Rahul has been the talking point since the beginning of the series and he continues to be after three failed innings. A majority of fans and experts want him to be replaced by an in-form Shubman Gill, who has been training relentlessly in Indore nets.

Rohit admitted that the top-order batters have not performed well but he mentioned that those batters have the quality to bounce back soon.

“Yes, not many runs from the top order but the quality they bring is like one-two knock away from the runs,” Rohit said at the presser.

Gill or Rahul?

This is something the entire nation is curious to know about. But Rohit being Rohit – he not only kept it a secret, until the toss, but he also gave a witty reply to calm down the reporters.

“All 17-18 are in the reckoning. It’s not just about Gill or anyone else,” Rohit said.

Rahul’s post as vice-captain is another point of discussion since the tag no longer existed beside his name in the squad for the last two Tests. But Rohit has a clear-cut for this as well. The post doesn’t matter but the quality of an individual does.

“Being vice-captain or not, it doesn’t indicate or tell you anything.

