India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Border-Gavaskar Trophy Third Test on TV, Online

India vs Australia Live Streaming 3rd Test: The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is set to begin on March 1 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Registering commanding victories in the first two Tests, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match opera.

Australia were completely outclassed in every department by the hosts in the earlier battles. After enduring a damaging defeat in the first Test, the Pat Cummins-led side was expected to turn the table around in Delhi. But the visiting unit once again had to surrender early in front of in-form Indian spinners, losing the second Test by 6 wickets.

India will eye to continue the momentum in order to confirm their berth in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. All eyes will be on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who returned from the Delhi Test with his career-best figure in the longest format. During Australia’s fourth-innings chase, Jadeja scythed through the opposition batting unit, picking up as many as 7 wickets.

Australia needs to put more focus on their batters, who are struggling to find the desired rhythm on Indian pitches. Although, their bowlers looked to have improved in the second Test with spinner Nathan Lyon getting a five-wicket haul under his belt.

Ahead of Saturday’s Second Test match between India and Australia; here is all you need to know:

What date Second Test match between India and Australia will be played?

The Second Test match between India and Australia will take place from March 1 to March 5.

Where will the Second Test match India vs Australia be played?

The Second Test match between India and Australia will be played at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.

What time will the Second Test match India vs Australia begin?

The Second Test match between India and Australia will begin at 9:30 am IST on each of the five days.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia Second Test match?

India vs Australia match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Australia Second Test match?

India vs Australia match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Australia Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

