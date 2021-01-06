CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma in for Mayank Agarwal; Debut for Navdeep Saini as India Announce Playing XI for SCG Test

As expected Rohit Sharma returns to the top of the order for the 3rd Test India vs Australia Test at Sydney starting tomorrow with Mayank Agarwal making way. In place of injured Umesh Yadav, Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini will make his Test debut.

While Agarwal's axing was more or less certain after the opener failed to register substantial scores in the first two Tests, picking Saini, ahead of Shardul Thakur, who was the frontrunner to replace Umesh in the playing XI comes as a bit of a surprise. Shubman Gill retained his place and will have a new partner in Rohit, who will be playing in whites for the first time since November 2019, having missed the first two Test of the current series owing to a niggle he picked up during the IPL 2020 in UAE held last year.

Question marks were also raised on Hanuma Vihari's place in the middle -order, but the right-hand batsman also retains his place in the XI. Mohammad Siraj, who had a good debut at MCG, will partner Jasprit Bumrah and Saini.

"We are excited to have Rohit back, he is batting really well in the nets. Rohit will bat at the top of the order," skipper Ajinkya Rahane had said about Rohit Sharma during the pre-match press conference.

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), despite being witness to some extraordinary batting performances from the touring Indian sides over the years, has not exactly been a happy hunting ground with six defeats. The lone win came a good 42 years back.

Seldom has an Australian batting unit, that boasts of a player of Steve Smith's calibre, looked so circumspect and literally intimidated by an Indian bowling unit, which isn't operating at full-strength.

The Sydney track has traditionally favoured the batsmen as Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar and even Pujara and Rishabh Pant, who got centuries here during last tour, will vouch for. If Rohit and Shubman Gill can give the team a good start, the under-pressure Pujara will be much more relieved while playing his own defensive game.

Rahane, after one of his more copybook hundreds constructed in adversity during the last game, will enter the arena with more confidence while facing the Australian quartet of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.

India's Playing XI for the 3rd Test against Australia at Sydney: A Rahane (C), R. Sharma, S. Gill, C Pujara, H Vihari, R. Pant (WK), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, J Bumrah, M Siraj and N Saini; Navdeep Saini to make his debut

