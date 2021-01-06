India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma Will Bat at the Top of the Order, Confirms Indian Skipper Ajinkya Rahane

While Rahane said the playing XI will be announced later, it looks more or less certain that Mayank Agarwal will make way for Rohit after a string of low scores.

Speculations on Rohit Sharma's batting order for Sydney Test were put to rest by Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane when he confirmed his Mumbai teammate will play as an opener at the top of the order in the 3rd Test at the SCG during the pre-match press conference. While Rahane said the playing XI will be announced later, it looks more or less certain that Mayank Agarwal will make way for Rohit after a string of low scores.

India vs Australia Full Coverage

Hanuma Vihari is now likely to retain his place in the middle-order, but there was no confirmation on who will be Umesh Yadav's replacement in the playing XI for the SCG Test. Shardul Thakur is the front-runner to add to his one Test career ahead of Navdeep Saini and T Natarajan. "We are excited to have Rohit back, he is batting really well in the nets. Rohit will bat at the top of the order," said Rahane.

Why Shardul Thakur is Most Likely to Play the SCG Test Ahead of Navdeep Saini and T Natarajan

There have been reports about the Indian team's displeasure on strict quarantine protocols and Rahane admitted that being in quarantine is a challenge especially when life outside is normal, but also added that the team's priority is to play cricket and they are currently focussed on the match tomorrow. "Quarantine life is a challenge, knowing life in Sydney is completely normal and we are stuck in quarantine," said the skipper. On being asked about plans for a returning David Warner, Rahane said, "David Warner is a quality player and we respect him, and we have plans (for him)."

David Warner Set for SCG Return; Call on Will Pucovski Later in the Day, Says Coach Justin Langer