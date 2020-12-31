India vs Australia 3rd Test: Shardul Thakur Likely to Get the Nod Ahead of T Natarajan for Sydney Test

Mumbai's Shardul Thakur may find a place in the Indian playing XI for the third Test against Australia at Sydney starting January 7, reports PTI. Earlier, T Natarajan, who was part of the Indian contingent who stayed back as a net bowler, was touted for a Test debut with Umesh Yadav, being the latest casualty for the Indian team. India had lost Mohammad Shami in the first Test to a fractured forearm, while Umesh hobbled off in the 2nd Test with a calf strain.

PTI reports that the Vidarbha bowler has now been ruled out of the series and will be flying home for rehabilitation. That leaves Jasprit Bumrah to spearhead the attack with Mohammad Siraj, who made his debut in the 2nd Test and claimed five wickets in the match, as his deputy for the 3rd and the 4th Test. Thakur is now primed to play only his second Test of his career, after he had injured himself in his debut Test against the West Indies at home - without getting to bowl.

"While people are excited about the brilliant progress shown by T Natarajan, we mustn't forget he has played only one first-class match for Tamil Nadu. And Shardul has been a seasoned domestic red ball pacer for Mumbai," a BCCI source privy to developments in Australia told PTI on Thursday.

"Shardul was really unfortunate that his Test debut against West Indies ended abruptly due to injury even before he could bowl an over. He has been shaping up well and might replace Umesh in the playing XI," the source added.

Another aspect that India would like to address ahead of the Third Test is a long tail that has affected the team. Shardul has six first class half centuries and during his stint with the national team in white ball games, he has proved to be a decent batsman. Shardul has so far played 62 first class games and has 206 wickets to show for his efforts. "Obviously the next few training sessions will be important and that's why the final call is likely to be taken in Sydney," the source said.