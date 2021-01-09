IND vs AUS Live: Twitter Hails Josh Hazelwood's Outrageous Direct Hit to Remove Hanuma Vihari, Watch Video

India vs Australia (TEST)

While on day two fans were in awe of Ravindra Jadeja's bullet throw to remove Steve Smith, signaling the end of the Australian innings at 338, on day three another piece of stellar fielding - this time from the big Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood - had Twitter going gaga over the 'Outrageous' effort. With India looking to get a move on after a very slow start to the day that saw the back of skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, batting on 4 off 37 balls, pushed one from Nathan Lyon towards mid-off and took off for a quick single. Little did he realise the 6'4'' bowler would be agile and swift enough to reach the ball and pick it up and throw accurately at the stumps and in one motion, that too off-balance. But, that's exactly what Hazlewood did and Vihari was left regretting the decision to take that single.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Blog | India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Score

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Under pressure to hold onto his spot, this was the ideal opportunity for Vihari to build good innings in the company of the well-set Cheteshwar Pujara on what has so far been the best batting pitch in the series. Persisted with for the third Test, Vihari's returns have not been that good. His scores in the series have been 8, 16, 21, and 4.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the effort:

Aussie quicks have a good record of direct hits against India! #AUSvIND https://t.co/iS4mGwZ799 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 9, 2021

Absolutely Brilliant you nailed it!! — Basant Bhoruka (@basant_bhoruka) January 9, 2021

Wow that’s absolutely outstanding — Usman Younas (@uzzi0011) January 9, 2021

All about this angle Look at Josh Hazlewood's reaction Quality.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/GDNbUsXKo9 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 9, 2021

Exquisite fielding. Just brilliant cricket. — Peter Guthrey (@pguthrey) January 9, 2021

Jonty Hazlewood — dr bison (@drunkbison) January 9, 2021

That’s not just a runout, but a game gone moment. A similar runout like this in Adelaide and we know how things turned out #INDvsAUSTest #AUSvsIND #SydneyTest — Darshan (@dachushetty) January 9, 2021

Earlier, in the day, Aussie skipper Tim Paine was not a happy man after losing a DRS review. Moments after Pat Cummins got the first breakthrough with the wicket of Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara was caught at bat-padding at short leg. Australia appealed, but umpire Paul Wilson was unmoved. Paine went for the review and there was no evidence of ball hitting the bat on the Hotspot or the Snicko. Even though, there was an ever so slight spike in the Snicko, but not enough for the third umpire to overrule Wilson and the on-field decision stayed.

Australia lose a review trying to prize out Pujara. Another fantastic decision by the umpire #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/k1coiuhI1W — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2021

