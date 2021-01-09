CRICKETNEXT

IND vs AUS Live: Twitter Hails Josh Hazlewood's Outrageous Direct Hit to Remove Hanuma Vihari, Watch Video

India vs Australia (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

338/10

(105.4) RR 3.2

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India trail by 151 runs with 6 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

187/4

(82.0) RR 2.28

IND vs AUS Live: Twitter Hails Josh Hazlewood's Outrageous Direct Hit to Remove Hanuma Vihari, Watch Video

Hanuma Vihari, batting on 4 off 37 balls, pushed one from Nathan Lyon towards mid-off and took off for a quick single. Little did he realise the 6'4'' bowler would be agile and swift enough to reach the ball and pick it up and throw accurately at the stumps and in one motion, that too off-balance. But, that's exactly what Hazlewood did and Vihari was left regretting the decision to take that single.

While on day two fans were in awe of Ravindra Jadeja's bullet throw to remove Steve Smith, signaling the end of the Australian innings at 338, on day three another piece of stellar fielding - this time from the big Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood - had Twitter going gaga over the 'Outrageous' effort. With India looking to get a move on after a very slow start to the day that saw the back of skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, batting on 4 off 37 balls, pushed one from Nathan Lyon towards mid-off and took off for a quick single. Little did he realise the 6'4'' bowler would be agile and swift enough to reach the ball and pick it up and throw accurately at the stumps and in one motion, that too off-balance. But, that's exactly what Hazlewood did and Vihari was left regretting the decision to take that single.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Under pressure to hold onto his spot, this was the ideal opportunity for Vihari to build good innings in the company of the well-set Cheteshwar Pujara on what has so far been the best batting pitch in the series. Persisted with for the third Test, Vihari's returns have not been that good. His scores in the series have been 8, 16, 21, and 4.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the effort:

Earlier, in the day, Aussie skipper Tim Paine was not a happy man after losing a DRS review. Moments after Pat Cummins got the first breakthrough with the wicket of Indian skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara was caught at bat-padding at short leg. Australia appealed, but umpire Paul Wilson was unmoved. Paine went for the review and there was no evidence of ball hitting the bat on the Hotspot or the Snicko. Even though, there was an ever so slight spike in the Snicko, but not enough for the third umpire to overrule Wilson and the on-field decision stayed.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

