India vs Australia, 4th ODI in Mohali Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 10, 2019, 10:49 PM IST

4th ODI, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali 10 March, 2019

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

Australia beat India by 4 wickets

Man of the Match: Ashton Turner

21:53(IST)
21:47(IST)

This is AUS’s highest successful chase in ODIs.

21:43(IST)

STAT ATTACK: Last 4 encounters between IND and AUS at Mohali

IND have lost 4 of them

2006: LOST by 6 wickets

2009: LOST by 24 runs

2013: LOST by 4 wickets

2019: Lost by 4 wickets

21:41(IST)
21:40(IST)
21:37(IST)

That's it then! Turner runs two and Australia have won this one rather comfortably in the end with 13 balls and 4 wickets to spare. What an innings from the Perth batsman, playing only his second ODI! Surely a name to remember in the future.

21:35(IST)

WICKET! Finally a wicket but don't think it will matter much now, Carey top edges one and it lobs in the air where Dhawan takes a simple catch. Just 2 runs required though for Australia now. They are now 357/6.

21:30(IST)

DROPPED! India just do not want to win this one. Shikhar Dhawan has dropped an absolute sitter here, Turner looks to hit straight but its to Dhawan at mid-on. He tries to grab that and it goes down. Next one is hit for a boundary by Carey, Kohli can't believe what's going on here

21:28(IST)

SIX and DROPPED! Turner is turning it around in style, deposits Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the stands here. After that he mishits one but Jadhav comes forward and drops it. Australia are winning this one easy at the moment

21:26(IST)

Turner has now taken on Bumrah and picked 16 runs from the over. This is stunning batting from the Australian, a couple of twos and then a boundary. After that, he scoops one which goes for a six!! Just 26 needed from final 4 overs now

21:18(IST)

50! Turner completes a fine half-century, strike rate of 160! Deposits Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the stands behind long on before pulling one for a four. Been a sensational innings this so far from him, can he bring Australia home?

21:13(IST)

What just happened there! Loud appeal by Pant, first for stumping and then for a catch behind. Third umpire is called in to check the stumping. Turner is safe there. Now, India also decide to review for catch behind. Again, the third umpire comes into play. Snico shows a spike but there is a lot of disturbance on the snickometere. The umpire stays with the onfield decision and its not out. Chahal ends with figures of 1/80 after his 10 overs!

21:00(IST)

SIX! Ashton Turner isn't giving up on this one yet, deposits one into the stands to ensure Australia pick 10 runs from the over despite losing a wicket. 

20:55(IST)

WICKET! Chahal has provided the breakthrough, outside the off stump and asking Handscomb to come and hit them. He steps forward but doesn't get it from the middle of the bat. Goes high in the air and KL Rahul takes a good catch. Handscomb departs for a well made 117.

20:53(IST)

Six from the first ball but then Kuldeep does well to concede only 10 runs in the over. Turner seems to be reading the ball well here, he is hitting the ball cleanly as well. 10 runs from the over and Australia are now 271/4

20:49(IST)

Australia just about managing to survive in this one, another good over as they pick 9 runs from that one. Bhuvneshwar's pin-perfect yorker is somehow hit to the boundary by Handscomb! The required rate inching towards 10, with 10 overs left

20:44(IST)

Turner is going after Kuldeep here!  Huge 39th over for Australia as they pick 13 runs in that one. Handscomb also gets a boundary on the last ball of the over. Australia cross 250, 107 runs required from final 11 overs

20:33(IST)

WICKET! That's the game you feel for India, Glenn Maxwell tries to bring in the switch hit here against Kuldeep Yadav but completely misses the ball here. Struck on the pads and Dharmasena raises his finger, Maxwell opts for a review but its three reds. He departs for 23 and Australia are now 229/4

20:30(IST)

Good over for Australia this, 13 runs coming from the over as Maxwell tonks one into the stands. Dew definitely playing a part now as both spinners are struggling with gripping the ball at the moment. Australia are now 229/3 after 36 overs!

20:24(IST)

100! Handscomb completes his ton. His maiden century, reaches it from just 92 balls. Brilliant knock this but his job is still not done. This is also the fourth best score by an AUS batsman batting at number 4 in IND (ODIs)

Still more 144 runs required for Australia to win this one!

20:19(IST)

Maxwell has come in and started in style here. Two boundaries in five balls. The stage is set perfectly for the big show you feel, can he deliver? Australia meanwhile move to 213/3 after 34 overs, required run rate just a touch above 9 at the moment

20:14(IST)

WICKET! Much needed breakthrough for India and who else but Bumrah to provide it. Short ball and Khawaja looks to pull that but gets a top edge. Kuldeep takes a good catch running in from fine leg. Khawaja departs for 91 and Australia are 204/3

20:09(IST)

Handscomb finally takes the matter into his own hands here, targets Jadhav with back-to-back sixes before ending the over with a fine boundary through the covers. He is playing a gem of an innings here. Australia also cross 200 and Handscomb reaches 99! They are 204/2 after 33 overs

19:59(IST)

KHAWAJA SURVIVES! Kedar Jadhav has delivered for India once again or maybe not. Jadhav traps Khawaja in front of stumps, Dharmasena immediately raises his finger. Australia decide to review though, and luckily Khawaja survives, The ball would have been missing the leg-stump! Big reprieve this, can he make the most of it?!

19:55(IST)

SIX! Handscomb comes down the track and hits it perfectly straight over the bowlers head into the stands. Fantastic shot that. Is that the over which will change things for visitors? Australia are 177/2 after 30 overs here

19:48(IST)

150 partnership is up between Khawaja and Handscomb, but they are slowly reaching the stage where they will have to thrwo the kitchen sink at it sooner rather than later. 28 overs have been bowled here and Australia are 162/2, The required run rate almost touching 9 at the moment

19:36(IST)

Australian batsmen trying to break free here but they are really struggling to read both Chahal and Kuldeep, the timing is just not there for them at the moment. Another quiet over and the required rate continues to rise. Australia are 145/2 after 25 overs

19:29(IST)

DROPPED! That's a really tough chance to be fair though, Handscomb gets an outside edge there and it hits Pant's pad. Even Chahal knows that was a tough chance and he just has a smile on his face

19:23(IST)

50! Handscomb also completes his half-century now, both the batsmen playing extremely well so far. Good over as well for Australia as they pick 9 runs from that one by Chahal. They are certainly not throwing in the towel here!

19:20(IST)

Kuldeep Yadav has been a real threat for Australia all through the series and we can see that in the way they are tackling him. He almost gets the wicket as Khawaja looks to reverse sweep him!

Ind vs Aus Latest Update and Live Score: That's it then! Turner runs two and Australia have won this one rather comfortably in the end with 13 balls and 4 wickets to spare. What an innings from the Perth batsman, playing only his second ODI! Surely a name to remember in the future.

Catch all the live action from the fourth ODI between India and Australia through our blog.

Preview:  India have won 12 of the 13 bilateral ODI series they have played since June, 2016 – that is how ruthless and consistent they have been as a unit under Virat Kohli. After Australia pulled one back at Ranchi, India would look to seal the series in Mohali and continue their remarkable run in the format. The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli made it clear after the loss in Ranchi that though there would be some changes to the Indian XI for the remaining two ODIs – to give a few players a last chance before the squad for the World Cup is finalised – the immediate focus of the team would be to win the series. India would be concerned with the recent form of their openers – Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The pair have just added 487 runs in their last 17 innings at an average of 28.64 with just one hundred and one fifty run stand for the opening wicket. Of particular concern would be the form of Dhawan who has managed to accumulate just 392 runs in these 17 innings at an average of 24.50 with just two fifties in this time-frame.

Ambati Rayudu hasn’t cemented his place at Number 4 either. He has aggregated just 247 runs in his last 10 innings at an average of 30.87, including just one fifty. Equally concerning has been his strike rate of 75.30 during this period, which is even lower than his career strike rate of 79.04. KL Rahul makes a strong case to get a chance in Mohali and could slot in ahead of either Dhawan as opener or Rayudu in the middle order. MS Dhoni is being rested and that opens the door for Rishabh Pant to further his case for World Cup consideration. India might also give Mohammed Shami a break after he suffered a minor leg injury in Ranchi. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could get his first game of the series as could Yuzvendra Chahal, who has so far been sitting out.

On the other hand, Australia would look to draw level and take some confidence from their performance in Ranchi – it was only their 4th 300-plus total in 19 innings post 2018. The return to form of their skipper, Aaron Finch, would give Australia a huge sigh of relief. The 193-run stand with Usman Khawaja was the highest Australian partnership since 2018. This followed an 83-run opening wicket stand in Nagpur (Australia’s openers hadn’t managed to put together more than 20 for the opening wicket in the previous 7 ODIs). They would expect more from the likes of Shaun Marsh (23 runs in 2 innings) and Peter Handscomb (67 runs in 3 innings) in the middle-order. Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa have been the stand-alone bowlers for Australia in this series (7 wickets each). The Australian seamer has been outstanding – not only has he picked up crucial wickets of the Indian top-middle order but also been phenomenally restrictive conceding just 4.09 runs per over. It would be interesting to see whether Finch introduces Zampa early in Kohli’s innings – the leg-spinner has dismissed the Indian captain twice in the series already.

India has played 15 ODIs in Mohali. They have won 10 and lost 5. They have won 4 of their previous 5 matches at this venue. However, they have lost their previous three encounters against Australia and only beaten them once at this ground way back in 1996 (overall record 3-1 Australia). A pleasant day is expected on Sunday. The pitch is expected to be flat with the ball coming onto the bat at a good pace and height – so expect plenty of shot-making and boundaries. There could be some dew in the evening thus it would not be surprising to see both captains wanting to chase if they win the toss.
