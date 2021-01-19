CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » 'How is That no Shot?' - Fans Confused After Third Umpire's Strange DRS Call on Cheteshwar Pujara, Watch Video

'How is That no Shot?' - Fans Confused After Third Umpire's Strange DRS Call on Cheteshwar Pujara, Watch Video

Bowling his first over in India's inning he almost had the prized wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara; that is, according to the DRS and the third umpire.

'How is That no Shot?' - Fans Confused After Third Umpire's Strange DRS Call on Cheteshwar Pujara, Watch Video

Nathan Lyon has not had the kind of impact with the ball at the Gabba that was expected of him on this 100th Test, but on Day 5, bowling his first over in India's inning he almost had the prized wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara; that is, according to the DRS and the third umpire. Lyon tossed one up outside off that spun in and Pujara - on the move down the track looking for a forward defense - got one on his pads with the Australian appealing for an LBW. On-field umpire remained unmoved and the review was taken and though eventually, Australia were left disappointed as the ball tracker showed a considerable portion of the ball hitting the wickets and Pujara was saved due to Umpire's call.

Brisbane Test Match CentreLIVE SCORE | LIVE BLOG

But even before we get into how the Umpire call has been a frustrating aspect of DRS - this time favouring the Indians - the third umpire Paul Reiffel for some reason ruled Pujara playing his shot as no shot offered, essentially ruling out that the impact would not have mattered. But clearly, Pujara did seem to play his shot and the impact was well outside the off stump, meaning the review would have been null and void at the point and would never have gone to the ball tracker in the first place as was the case.

Impressive Bowling, Australia's Prolonged Second Innings and Rain Might Help India Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

While Australian fans were disappointed with the Umpire's call on the DRS, Indian fans had every right to be miffed about the no shot offered call by the third umpire.

Mohammed Siraj Fights Adversity, Hostile Conditions and Inexperience to End As India's Highest Wicket Taker of Series

What the video here:

Here's how they reacted:

'How is That no Shot?' - Fans Confused After Third Umpire's Strange DRS Call on Cheteshwar Pujara

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches