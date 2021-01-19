'How is That no Shot?' - Fans Confused After Third Umpire's Strange DRS Call on Cheteshwar Pujara, Watch Video

Bowling his first over in India's inning he almost had the prized wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara; that is, according to the DRS and the third umpire.

Nathan Lyon has not had the kind of impact with the ball at the Gabba that was expected of him on this 100th Test, but on Day 5, bowling his first over in India's inning he almost had the prized wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara; that is, according to the DRS and the third umpire. Lyon tossed one up outside off that spun in and Pujara - on the move down the track looking for a forward defense - got one on his pads with the Australian appealing for an LBW. On-field umpire remained unmoved and the review was taken and though eventually, Australia were left disappointed as the ball tracker showed a considerable portion of the ball hitting the wickets and Pujara was saved due to Umpire's call.

But even before we get into how the Umpire call has been a frustrating aspect of DRS - this time favouring the Indians - the third umpire Paul Reiffel for some reason ruled Pujara playing his shot as no shot offered, essentially ruling out that the impact would not have mattered. But clearly, Pujara did seem to play his shot and the impact was well outside the off stump, meaning the review would have been null and void at the point and would never have gone to the ball tracker in the first place as was the case.

While Australian fans were disappointed with the Umpire's call on the DRS, Indian fans had every right to be miffed about the no shot offered call by the third umpire.

What the video here:

Here's how they reacted:

How is it not offered any shot? — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 19, 2021

Correct decision for wrong reason. Surely he played a shot there! — Mosca (@knee_takea) January 19, 2021

DRS giveth. DRS taketh. — cricBC (@cricBC) January 19, 2021

Re Pujara Lbw review v Lyon -How is that no shot offered? Surprised. Umpire cannot be sure there was no shot offered #AUSvIND — Kartik Jayaraman (@elitecynic) January 19, 2021

How is it no shot. He’s gone to defend it and missed it. Garbage. — Kyle Armstrong (@Guts_Army) January 19, 2021

Hiding your bat behind your pad is clearly offering a shot these days. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/o0Qffr4si7 — Pickles (@swollenpickles) January 19, 2021

