India vs Australia, 4th Test: India's Inexperienced Attack Not Short On Fight, Spirit and Effort On Day 1

The Indian bowling unit that stepped out on Day 1 in Brisbane had a collective experience of just 4 Tests! And yet they displayed great character and resolve and fought against a full-fledged Australian XI not letting them dominate proceedings on the opening day at The Gabba.

It has been such a tour for India! Even without their famous five in the bowling attack - the pace quartet of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah and their ace spinner, R Ashwin - an inexperienced second-rung Indian bowling unit did not let Australia run away with the match on the opening day of the series decider at The Gabba. They fought, bowled their hearts out and although Australia had the better day, the Indian bowling unit, the most raw in 88 years, came out with their heads held high keeping the visitors in the hunt.

The Indian bowling unit that stepped out today in Brisbane had a collective experience of just 4 Tests! Mohammed Siraj, the leader of the attack, made his debut in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG in this series. Navdeep Saini played his first match in whites for India in Sydney while Shardul Thakur had represented India in just a solitary Test against the West Indies in Hyderabad in 2018. There were two debutants at The Gabba - T Natarajan and Washington Sundar. The latter was not even part of the main Indian squad and was primarily being used as a net bowler on the tour.

The combined experience of India's bowling attack at Brisbane (4 Tests) was their lowest since the second ever Test that India played in 1933 against England in Mumbai. The Indian XI had a total of 13 wickets (Rohit Sharma has two Test wickets) between them before the Brisbane Test whereas the Australian team had a tally of 1033 wickets - the difference was a staggering 1020! The aggregate wickets of the Indian XI was the lowest since Lord's in 1946. Never before in the history of Test cricket had an XI with a tally of less than 100 wickets clashed with an opposition with over 1000 wickets - it was almost like a David vs Goliath Battle!

And yet, the new famous five - Siraj, Saini, Natarajan, Thakur and Sundar, somehow, throughout their skill, resolve and determination bagged 5 Australian wickets on the opening day at The Gabba and did not let the home team run away with the match on a pitch which, as helpful it might be for the fast bowlers, can be unforgiving too if they stray marginally in line and length.

After an impressive debut in Melbourne, where he picked 5 wickets, Siraj continued to impress and saw the back of the dangerous David Warner for a second time in as many matches - the opener was dismissed for a solitary one in the very first over of the day. It was a peach of a delivery with a little but of away seam outside the off-stump inducing the edge from the left-hander.

Shardul Thakur picked up his first Test wicket off his first delivery of the day when he had Marcus Harris caught at square leg attempting the flick. Australia had lost both their openers within the first 10 overs. The inexperienced Indian attack had delivered.

Navdeep Saini could have had his first wicket of the day and perhaps the biggest of them all if Ajinkya Rahane hadn't dropped a sitter at gully when Marnus Labuschagne was on 37.

Washington Sundar started the day sticking to his quintessential quality as a bowler - he was disciplined and maintaining a very tight line and length not giving anything away. The first three overs of the off-spinner were maidens. He had shown his class as a master restrictor in the IPL too and was one of the most economical bowlers of the coveted league. But Sundar struck gold with his first delivery of the fourth over. He got Steven Smith to flick uppishly and had him caught at short mid-wicket. It was the leg-side trap which had again led to the downfall of the great batsman. The only difference was that the execution was carried out by a debutant this time around.

Yorker specialist, T Natarajan, not wanting to be left out, almost got the prized wicket of Labuschagne when the batsman was 48 but Pujara could not hold onto a tough chance at slip. That did not deter the left-armer and he showed great character and temperament getting India two massive breakthroughs against the run of play. He broke a potentially match-changing 113-run partnership between Labuschagne and Matthew Wade getting rid of the latter for 45. He then gave Australia a double blow dismissing the best opposition batsman of the series, Labuschagne in his very next over. India had reduced Australia to 213 for 5 with a makeshift second-rung attack.

Although Cameron Green and Tim Paine then ensured no further damage and put together an unbeaten 61 run partnership for the sixth-wicket, the most inexperienced Indian bowling attack in 88 years did not let a full strength Australian team dominate on Day 1 at The Gabba and sent their top half packing without much damage to the scoreboard.

This fight, spirit and resolve has defined India's performance in this Test series.