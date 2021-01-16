CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: 'Inexcusable'-Rohit Sharma's Dismissal Baffles Social Media

India vs Australia (TEST)

STUMPS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

369/10

(115.2) RR 3.2

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India trail by 307 runs with 8 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

62/2

(26.0) RR 2.38

India vs Australia: 'Inexcusable'-Rohit Sharma's Dismissal Baffles Social Media

Rohit Sharma's shot selection came under heavy scrutiny on day 2 of the fourth and final Test match in Brisbane after the Mumbai cricketer threw his wicket away for 44 off just 74 balls.

India vs Australia: 'Inexcusable'-Rohit Sharma's Dismissal Baffles Social Media

Rohit Sharma's shot selection came under heavy scrutiny on day 2 of the fourth and final Test match in Brisbane after the Mumbai cricketer threw his wicket away for 44 off just 74 balls.

Brisbane Test Match CentreLIVE BLOG LIVE SCORE

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

For his 44-run run knock in the middle at the Gabba Rohit Sharma looked the best opener across teams, and maybe across the series, but the fun lasted only 74 balls, and once again, Rohit went for a lofted shot dancing down the track, trying to take on Nathan Lyon, and was holed at long-on by Mitchell Starc. Rohit threw his wicket away after yet another promising start and Sunil Gavaskar, was not a happy man on commentary for Channel 7, lashing out at the Mumbaikar for an 'unbelievable shot'

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches