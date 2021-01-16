India vs Australia: 'Inexcusable'-Rohit Sharma's Dismissal Baffles Social Media

India vs Australia (TEST)

Rohit Sharma's shot selection came under heavy scrutiny on day 2 of the fourth and final Test match in Brisbane after the Mumbai cricketer threw his wicket away for 44 off just 74 balls.

Rohit Sharma's shot selection came under heavy scrutiny on day 2 of the fourth and final Test match in Brisbane after the Mumbai cricketer threw his wicket away for 44 off just 74 balls.

Brisbane Test Match Centre: LIVE BLOG | LIVE SCORE

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Considering the experience missing in the team, that shot from an experienced Rohit Sharma was inexcusable. #AUSvsIND — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 16, 2021

Big moment in the game. Rohit had started looking ominous for Australia. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 16, 2021

Sehwag's ODI Centuries With Singles :- 7 Times With Doubles :- 2 times With Fours :- 5 times With Sixes :- 1 time Rohit's Rohit's ODI Centuries With Singles :- 12 Times With Doubles :- 6 Times With Fours :- 7 Times With Sixes :- 4 Times (1/2) https://t.co/KgBRhDTexY — Sanju (@Sanjugawd45) January 16, 2021

Rohit Sharma to Nathan Lyon after settling on crease pic.twitter.com/J5HWKc4VBB — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) January 16, 2021

Rohit: 2014 Southampton : 5 mins before tea gets ct mid off Moeen 28 2015 Colombo:ct at deep midwkt 34 2018 Centurion:Top edge ct fine-leg off Ngidi 47 2018 Adelaide:ct deep sq leg off Lyon on Day 1 37 2021 SCG:ct fine leg off Cummins for 52 2021 Gabba:ct long on off Lyon on 44 https://t.co/0EX9OuJoR8 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 16, 2021

Rohit Sharma in Tests in Australia: 13 inns 4 scores under 10 9 scores between 26 & 63(no) Ave: 33 Meanwhile, his five ODI hundreds in Aus (ave 53) are the equal-most by any visiting batsman #AUSvIND — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) January 16, 2021

For his 44-run run knock in the middle at the Gabba Rohit Sharma looked the best opener across teams, and maybe across the series, but the fun lasted only 74 balls, and once again, Rohit went for a lofted shot dancing down the track, trying to take on Nathan Lyon, and was holed at long-on by Mitchell Starc. Rohit threw his wicket away after yet another promising start and Sunil Gavaskar, was not a happy man on commentary for Channel 7, lashing out at the Mumbaikar for an 'unbelievable shot'