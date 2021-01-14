CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia 4th Test News at Brisbane Live Updates: Not Giving Importance to Steve Smith Incident, Says Rathour

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
12:36 (IST)

While highlighting on the run out problem, he said, "We had three run outs, it was a concern. I would say it was because if pressure of not getting runs and good fielding efforts. You can't really work on anything at this stage, hopefully we can get better in the next game."

12:23 (IST)

While Smith is back in form, Rathour said, "We all know he is a good player, our bowlers have specific plans against all Australian batsmen. We'll still back our plans and hope that will get him out this game."

12:17 (IST)

Talking on the Steve Smith incident, Rathour said, "Basically, we didn't even know about the incident. We knew only after the game. As a batsman, Pant wasn't even aware. I wouldn't like to comment as it hardly mattered."

12:13 (IST)

As far as Rishabh Pant is concerned, this is what Rathour said: "There's still a lot of injury concerns, they're still being monitored. All these questions can be answered only tomorrow morning."

12:10 (IST)

Rathour says, "Toughness comes from the preparation. The boys have been working hard, they have a lot of belief in their abilities. Even after Sydney Test, the coaching staff kept telling the players to keep preparing. They've shown character to come back in this tour. I don't believe in momentum. After 36 all out, to come back and win the next game - that tells about momentum. We'll put up the best 11 on the ground, all of them deserve to be there. We are backing our processes and players. If we play to potential, we'll do well."

12:06 (IST)

India batting coach Vikram Rathour in PC: "Injuries are being monitored. Not in a position to comment. Will give them as much time as we can, we'll know tomorrow morning." 

11:59 (IST)

So India's PC is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the latest info involving the injury updates of all the players. Also we will tell you the playing XI for India for the last Test.

11:55 (IST)

So India and Australia begin the fourth Test in Brisbane on Friday. A lot has been happening off the field, in the build up to the Test. While both teams are engaging in verbal vollies. Team India face a lot of injury issues. Everyone is waiting for them to announce the playing XI. 

India's weakness in the lower middle-order batting as well as bowling could present an opportunity to all-rounder Washington Sundar in the fourth and final Test that begins at the Gabba here on Friday. The right arm off-break bowler and left hand batsman, who has played 21 T20 Internationals but just one ODI and no Test, stayed back as a net bowler after the white ball series in which he played all the three T20 matches. The early hints of his inclusion came on Wednesday when he did everything at the nets at the Gabba. He bowled and batted for a reasonable amount of time. With KL Rahul returning home due to a wrist injury and Mayank Agarwal hit on the hand at the nets, India face a dilemma as they look to bring in someone to replace Hanuma Vihari, who injured his hamstring during the third Test and is unlikely to play at the Gabba as the No. 6 batsman. There is talk that Wriddhiman Saha could come in as a specialist wicketkeeper and bat at No. 7 while Rishabh Pant could play as a pure batsman at No. 6 with Agarwal in at No. 5.

But if Agarwal is unfit or if India think of bolstering their bowling as they may not have the services of Jasprit Bumrah and could even feature a semi-fit R Ashwin, it may prompt India to go for someone who can bat and bowl a bit much in the mould of Ravindra Jadeja. In case India bring in Sundar, the eleven may be: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur/Jasprit Bumrah/T Natarajan. The line-up with Washington Sundar will ensure that India's batting runs till No. 8 while they will also have five bowlers.

If they choose to bring in Agarwal, they will definitely have a quality batsman but they will feature a bowler less. India's pace department without Bumrah, who is under an injury cloud, could at best have a combined Test experience of four matches as compared to Australia's 150. And if spinners are included, Australia's experience shoots up to 249 Tests against India's 78, including that of off-spinner R Ashwin. In case Ashwin is not fit to take the field, and Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav does, India's combined bowling experience would at best be an abysmal 10.

