India vs Australia 4th Test News at Brisbane Live Updates: Another Indian Fast Bowler Breaks Down; Navdeep Saini Picks Up a Groin Injury

In another blow to India, pacer Navdeep Saini, who is playing in the fourth Test against Australia at Brisbane, seems to have injured his groin. It happened during his eight over, while bowling to Marnus Labuschagne, that he did the damage. Just on the previous ball, he had nearly claimed the wicket of Labuschagne, but skipper Ajinkya Rahane missed a simple catch.

Mohammad Siraj opens the bowling for India as expected. This is practically an India A side, against Australia. And Warner is away on the first ball with a single. And Warner is out. Last ball of the over and the batsman edges one. Rohit Sharma takes an excellent catch. He is out for 1.

Thangarasu Natarajan on Friday was handed his Test cap making him Test player No.300 for India, thus becoming the first Indian player to make his ODI, T20, and Test debuts in the same tour. To say Natarajan's rise in international cricket has been stunning will be an understatement. It has been meteoric!

The Gabba is known for the speed its surface offers to the bowlers, so the batsmen will have to be extra careful when taking on the pace attack. The surface might have something for the spinners too as the match progresses. The batsmen will have to adapt to the bounce the pitch offers and hold themselves from overplaying their shots. They will need to put in sufficient time before going for their shots.

And the Gabba is no place for the walking wounded, with Australia undefeated at the stadium since 1988. In short, Ajinkya Rahane’s India have a mountain to climb, even if a draw would be enough to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy two years after their breakthrough 2-1 win in the 2018/19 series in Australia. The home side have had their own injury challenges, with Marcus Harris replacing Will Pucovski after the rookie opener was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Seasoned quicks Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav and batsman KL Rahul have also suffered injuries, while regular captain Virat Kohli returned home after the opening test in Adelaide for the birth of his first child. Rathour said despite the injuries Ajinkya Rahane’s side did not lack confidence. “I think the toughness comes from the preparation,” he added. “The boys have been working out for not only this tour but for many, many years now.

On the road for nearly five months since this year's IPL, Bumrah has finally succumbed to the rigours of non-stop international cricket as he has been ruled out of the series-deciding fourth and final Test against Australia in Brisbane after suffering an abdominal strain during the preceding match in Sydney.

Australia skipper Tim Paine has said he is not worried about the lack of wicket-taking form of Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc as he took the blame on himself for squandering opportunities to deny them wicket on the last day of the third Test against India in Sydney. Lyon has taken just six wickets while Starc has taken nine in the three Tests of the series so far.

Unlike in the first three Tests, India will not announce their playing XI for the fourth game a day earlier as they are still monitoring the fitness of some of their players. "Injuries are being monitored. I'm not in a position to comment. Will give them as much time as we can, we'll know tomorrow morning," Rathour said in the pre-match press conference.

"I have spoken about it publicly and I have spoken about it privately that he is a bit quirky. What Smith does at the crease, he does at most games. "Anyone who suggests for one millisecond he was doing anything untoward, they are way out of line. Absolutely out of line. That wicket was so flat... it was like concrete. You need 15 inch spikes to make an indent on the crease."

India's weakness in the lower middle-order batting as well as bowling could present an opportunity to all-rounder Washington Sundar in the fourth and final Test that begins at the Gabba here on Friday. The right arm off-break bowler and left hand batsman, who has played 21 T20 Internationals but just one ODI and no Test, stayed back as a net bowler after the white ball series in which he played all the three T20 matches. The early hints of his inclusion came on Wednesday when he did everything at the nets at the Gabba. He bowled and batted for a reasonable amount of time. With KL Rahul returning home due to a wrist injury and Mayank Agarwal hit on the hand at the nets, India face a dilemma as they look to bring in someone to replace Hanuma Vihari, who injured his hamstring during the third Test and is unlikely to play at the Gabba as the No. 6 batsman. There is talk that Wriddhiman Saha could come in as a specialist wicketkeeper and bat at No. 7 while Rishabh Pant could play as a pure batsman at No. 6 with Agarwal in at No. 5.

But if Agarwal is unfit or if India think of bolstering their bowling as they may not have the services of Jasprit Bumrah and could even feature a semi-fit R Ashwin, it may prompt India to go for someone who can bat and bowl a bit much in the mould of Ravindra Jadeja. In case India bring in Sundar, the eleven may be: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur/Jasprit Bumrah/T Natarajan. The line-up with Washington Sundar will ensure that India's batting runs till No. 8 while they will also have five bowlers.

If they choose to bring in Agarwal, they will definitely have a quality batsman but they will feature a bowler less. India's pace department without Bumrah, who is under an injury cloud, could at best have a combined Test experience of four matches as compared to Australia's 150. And if spinners are included, Australia's experience shoots up to 249 Tests against India's 78, including that of off-spinner R Ashwin. In case Ashwin is not fit to take the field, and Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav does, India's combined bowling experience would at best be an abysmal 10.