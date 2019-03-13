India vs Australia, 5th ODI in Delhi Highlights - As It Happened

21:24(IST)

Australia coach Justin Langer: All the credit goes to the players, they have performed in the crunch situations. Really tough to pick World Cup squad for selectors, been an unbelievable series right from when India arrived in Australia..Dont think have seen a better player than Kohli, this is an incredible win for Australian cricket. Great character and great fight shown from the players, Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins are developing a great partnership, they are fast and good in field, Khawaja has been a class act, he has been really fit overall and disciplined..think you can pick anyone as standout player!