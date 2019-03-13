Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia, 5th ODI in Delhi Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 13, 2019, 9:59 PM IST

5th ODI, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 13 March, 2019

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)

Australia beat India by 35 runs

Man of the Match: Usman Khawaja

21:24(IST)

Australia coach Justin Langer: All the credit goes to the players, they have performed in the crunch situations. Really tough to pick World Cup squad for selectors, been an unbelievable series right from when India arrived in Australia..Dont think have seen a better player than Kohli, this is an incredible win for Australian cricket. Great character and great fight shown from the players, Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins are developing a great partnership, they are fast and good in field, Khawaja has been a class act, he has been really fit overall and disciplined..think you can pick anyone as standout player!

21:13(IST)

WICKET! That's it then, Australia pick a wicket on the final ball there. Kuldeep's middle-stump goes for a toss. Fine series victory this for Australia and you can see the happinness on Langer's face! Australia win this one by 35 runs

21:06(IST)

WICKET! Richardson gets another wicket here, Shami had a few swing and misses there, finally connects one but the ball just lobs up in the air. Hit high on the bat and Richardson takes a simple catch. India are now 230/9

20:56(IST)

WICKET! We can safely say that's the game done then, Jadhav looks to pull but holes out to Maxwell in the deep. Jadhav left with no choice but to go for his shots there, especially after Bhuvi's departure. He departs for a well made 44 and India are 223/8

20:53(IST)

WICKET! Cummins strikes, removes Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was looking really good here.  He looks to chip it over mid on but it goes high in the air. Finch takes a good catch running behind. India still need 50 from 24 balls here!

20:48(IST)

Wow, absolutely clobbered by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and it goes straight over Richardson's head, smashing into the sight screen. 10 runs from the over there, India need 5 more such overs

20:43(IST)

This is a good over by Pat Cummins here for Australia, India need a boundary almost every over. Cummins concedes only 4 runs in that one, Bhuvi does try to use the long handle but completely misses the ball. 69 from 6 overs now!

20:39(IST)

SIX! Wow, now Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets into the act. Goes down on one knee and smashes Adam Zampa into the crowd over deep square leg. Super shot that, India reach 200 and need 73 from final 7 now

20:34(IST)

SIX! Absolutely tonked by Kedar Jadhav, little man but packs a solid punch there and deposits one over mid-wicket into the stands. The crowd erupts, this game might still have some life left in it!

20:28(IST)

Now then, Jadhav really showing fight here. Two boundaries in the Glenn Maxwell over there, India pick 9 runs from that one. The partnership is already worth 46 runs here, required runs comes below 100. 95 needed from 10 overs now

20:25(IST)
20:19(IST)

Richardson comes back into the attack now, these two giving some sort of a headache atleast to Aaron Finch. Have also looked like the most secure pair right now. The required rate though continues to rise

20:14(IST)

Another quiet over here by Lyon, he concedes only three runs in the over. Jadhav looking to take this game to the end, but the problem is India doesn't have much batting left after Bhuvneshwar! Kuldeep, Shami and Bumrah to come

20:09(IST)

Time for a drink now, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav have been steady for a while but the required run rate inching closer to 8 at the moment. Can these two players script some sort of a miracle here?

20:03(IST)
19:57(IST)

Jadhav picks a fine boundary there, he will have to play a key role if India are to get anywhere close to this target. India have a long tail today which won't help their case either, 127 runs required currently from 18 overs

19:51(IST)

India in all sorts of trouble now, this match is probably lost but chance for Jadhav to enhance his credentials lower down the order. Will also be interesting to see how today's performance affects Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja's chances for the World Cup

19:46(IST)

OUT! Ravindra Jadeja departs off the third ball he faces, outfoxed once again by Zampa who draws him in with the flight, beats him and celebrates what wicketkeeper Alex Carey thought was a sure-shot stumping. The third umpire confirms it, and Jadeja is out for a duck. India are 132/6.

19:42(IST)

OUT! Big, big wicket for India as Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion. He steps down the crease and looks to heave Adam Zampa out of the park, but he ends up missing it altogether and gets stumped, as his bat goes flying out of his hands. Glenn Maxwell would heaving a huge sigh of relief for his dropped catch, and the score now reads 132 with half of India's side back in the pavilion.

19:36(IST)

DROPPED! Glenn Maxwell drops the danger man Rohit Sharma at cover off the first ball of Adam Zampa's next over. This could be a pivotal moment in the match, and Australia might go on to rue the chance if Rohit is the difference between the teams at the end. For now though, the Australian bowlers are firmly on top and would hope another chance is not too far away. The score reads 131/4 after the 27th over.

19:34(IST)

Glenn Maxwell is bowling his second over here, and right as he was going to end it without having done much damage, Kedar jadhav hits him for a four off the last ball through the cover region. India are 128/4 after 26 overs. 

19:31(IST)

Quick double initiated by Rohit Sharma off the next ball. He had to stretch the full length of his body to make it back into the crease, as Kedar Jadhav is brought into motion almost immediately after arriving at the crease. India are 122/4 in 25 overs.

19:29(IST)

But.. he's out! Off the very next ball. This time the ball was there to be hit even more than the previous one, but Shankar skies the short ball as it catches the lower and of his bat, and Usman Khawaja makes no mistake in the deep. Big blow for India, as Shankar departs for 16 off 21 balls.

19:27(IST)

SIX! Shankar frees his hands against Adam Zampa, as he sends a half-volley over long-on ropes. He's decided to be the aggressor here.

19:26(IST)

And that's 50 for Rohit Sharma. With all the carnage around him, he's quietly gone about his job. And even though it comes in 73 balls, it comes in good time as he tries to steer India to victory. Lyon gets done with another over, keeping a tight line and India are 114/3 at the end of 24 overs.

19:23(IST)

The equation has now reached a run-a-ball for India. While that may have been reason to panic a few years ago, the modern game sees run-a-ball equations generally heavily in favour of batsmen now if wickets are in hand. India are 111/3 at the end of 23 overs.

19:18(IST)

And with another single, Rohit Sharma has officially reached 8000 runs in ODIs. What a career it's been! Will this night be another feather in his cap of match-winning innings' for his country? Time will tell.

19:15(IST)

It's that phase of the match when the Australian spinners are firmly on top and the pitch is also conducive to spin bowling. The odd ball is spitting up from time to time. This phase of the game is crucial and will go a long way in determining the outcome of the match. India are 103/3 after twenty overs.

19:13(IST)

India need to take a step back and take a stock of things here. Twenty overs have been bowled as Nathan Lyon zips his way through another over. India are 98/3.

19:10(IST)

Shankar tries to pull Zampa through mid-wicket but only finds the fielder in the deep region as he completes a single. India are now at 94/3 at the end of nineteen overs.

Catch all the live updates from the fifth and final ODI between India and Australia.

Preview: India will have to quickly put behind a massive bowling failure, sloppy fielding and tactical mistakes to tame a resurgent Australia in the series-deciding fifth ODI here Wednesday. The cricketing world has applauded India's current bowling attack as one of its most potent but the failure to defend a mammoth total in Mohali came as a reality check for it. Even the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah was taken to cleaners by Ashton Turner with ease, though the way captain Virat Kohli handled his quota of overs did leave many perplexed. Kohli and the Indian team definitely missed the calming presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose understanding of game situations has been helpful in pressure situations. Without doubt, the PCA stadium pitch was flat, offering nothing to the bowlers but a world-class attack was expected to defend a 350-plus total. The blazing knock by Turner, who was helped by the Indian team's butter-fingered fielders helped Australia turn it around.

In Ranchi the team bowled first and in Mohali, Kohli opted to bat first, taking the dew into consideration but on both days, the opposite happened. It was dry when India chased in Ranchi but dew helped Australia's chase in the fourth ODI with the Indian bowlers struggling to grip the ball. At the Feroze Shah Kotla ground, the wicket is usually low and slow but the team would not like to be surprised in the key game which makes the toss crucial. Not many runs have been scored in the last two ODI matches played here with India losing to New Zealand by six runs in October 2016 and winning against West Indies by 48 runs in October 2014. The Twenty20 games have been full of runs, though. The hosts can heave a sigh of relief with Shikhar Dhawan striking form. The Delhi left-hander managed to silence critics who had been after him due to a prolonged lean patch. At his home ground, he would look to get some more runs but it remains to be seen if the batters get a surface which assists stroke-play. Going by history, the surface should be ideal for wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal as the slow bowlers have done well in the previous games.

Usman Khawaja has been the man for Australia this series. His stellar show at the top has been instrumental in the visitors' turnaround in the series. Getting him early would be crucial to India's chances. With skipper Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb and new sensation Turner contributing in the team's good run, this Australian side is definitely on the right track to regain its status as one of the most formidable sides. The winner-take-all contest will also be the Indian team's last in the 50-over format before the World Cup, making ti the players' final chance to make an impression on the selectors minds. Vijay Shankar has done a reasonably fine job with the bat in the limited chances he has got but Rishabh Pant did not do any good to his wicket-keeping reputation by missing chances in Mohali. As a batsman, though, his utility is beyond doubt. The top and middle-order is largely settled and tomorrow's game will be one last chance for Pant, Shankar, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja to do something special and prove their worth. Jadeja may figure in the playing XI tomorrow, considering that his left-arm spin on the Kotla wicket would be effective.
UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
