India vs Australia | A Look at the Reasons Behind India’s Drubbing at Mumbai

The highly-anticipated ODI series between India and Australia got off to a shocking start when the visitors registered a shocking ten-wicket win over the hosts at Mumbai.

Cricketnext Staff |January 15, 2020, 5:25 PM IST
That the current Australian side would pose a threat to the Virat Kohli-led side was well-known yet the manner of the loss still came as a surprise to many.

This is only the second time that India have lost an ODI at home by 10 wickets and the first instance since 2005.

Here we take a look at the key reasons why India succumbed to such a heavy defeat.

Batting Reshuffle – Ahead of the match, one of the biggest talking points was what opening combination India would go with since Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were all in good knick.

India opted to open with Dhawan and Rohit while Rahul dropped to 3 but the move backfired spectacularly as the middle order was unable to provide enough thrust to help the side get a decent target on the board.

Dual Collapses – India suffered two collapses during the first innings, both of which severely hampered any chances they may have had of getting enough runs.

The loss of wickets after Dhawan and Rahul’s partnership as well as the wickets that fell after Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant aimed to rebuild the innings stifled momentum at crucial times in the innings and will be something India look to avoid again this series.

Off-day for Pacers – The Wankhede pitch was, as always, an easy one to bat on yet the spinners from both sides bowled at an economy in and around the 5-run mark, meaning the chance to build pressure was always there.

However while the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Kane Richardson were among the wickets while also being economical, the Indian pacers were erratic with their lines and lengths and never looked likely to trouble either Aaron Finch or David Warner.

Kohli’s Lack of Urgency – Perhaps one of the biggest reasons why India struggled as much while defending the target was the fact that Kohli took too long to bring about changes when things were clearly going wrong.

Kuldeep troubled the batsmen when he came on but he only came on after the 10th over, by which time both batsmen were settled enough to weather a brief storm before they went after him too.

Aaron FinchDavid WarnerIndia vs Australia 2020virat kohli

