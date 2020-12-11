India vs Australia A: Mohammed Siraj Gets All The Praise For 'Showing Sportsmanship'

India fast bowler Mohammad Siraj was lauded for his sportsmanship on the opening day of the second warm-up game between India and Australia A. Siraj was first to rush in when Aussie pacer Cameron Green was hit on the head by Jasprit Bumrah.

Later he was lauded over the social media.

#SpiritofCricket Non-striker batsman Mohd Siraj quickly rushed to check on Cameron Green, who got hit on the head by a Jasprit Bumrah straight drive. 📷: Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/EfX9aEuu5i — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2020

How is this for sportsmanship? Green cops one in the face, Siraj goes straight to check on him. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 #AUSAvIND #AUSAvINDA pic.twitter.com/ivPYyFF4qa — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 11, 2020

Meanwhile India bowled brilliantly as they took an 86-run lead on the first day. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah headlined the opening day's play with a maiden first-class fifty and then chipped in with a couple of wickets in an impressive bowling effort putting India in the driver's seat against Australia in the pink ball warm-up game on Friday. With his unbeaten 55 off 57 balls, Bumrah was the top-scorer for the visitors, who folded for a disappointing 194 in 48.3 overs at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Indians however came back strongly with the ball to bundle out Australia for 108 at stumps as 20 wickets fell on a curtailed when almost an hour was lost due to heavy rain.

India's four-pronged pace attack did well to intimidate Australian youngsters with short-pitched stuff as Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini got three wickets apiece. On a day when the recognised batsmen struggled to put runs on the board, Bumrah, who came into the game with a Test batting average of 2.9, produced a stellar performance with the willow, smashing the ball six times to the fence and twice over it.The 27-year-old, known for his wily bowling, reached his half-century in style, hooking a bouncer by all-rounder Will Sutherland for a huge six over the deep square-leg fence. Bumrah and fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj stitched a valuable 71-run partnership for the 10th wicket before the Indian innings ended with a semblance of respectively.

#SpiritofCricketNon-striker batsman Mohd Siraj quickly rushed to check on Cameron Green, who got hit on the head by a Jasprit Bumrah straight drive.Well Done @mdsirajofficial bhai 🙏.#AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS #MohammedSiraj #MDSiraj pic.twitter.com/IbnhwKB2HQ — MSDian Vimal (@Mowgglee) December 11, 2020

Pleasant surprised with his batting heroics, Bumrah's teammates got up, clapped and gave him a guard of honour as he walked into the dressing room. Earlier, after skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat, Prithvi Shaw (40) and Shubman Gill (43) -- both 21-year-old batsmen with bright future -- showed enough glimpses of why they are rated so highly by almost everyone in the Indian cricket fraternity.However, the rest of the teammates including the seasoned Rahane, failed to impress on the first day of their final tune-up before the start of the four-match Test series beginning December 17. The two specialist wicketkeepers Wriddhiman Saha (0) and Rishabh Pant (5) both fell cheaply with the former failing to open his account after the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari were also dismissed cheaply.