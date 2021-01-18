CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: 'A Star is Born' - Cricket Fraternity in Awe of Five-Wicket Hero Mohammed Siraj

India vs Australia (TEST)

RAIN STOPPAGE

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

4th Test TEST, Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 15 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

369/10

(115.2) RR 3.2

2nd INN

294 /10

(75.5) 3.88

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India need 324 runs to win with 10 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

336/10

(111.4) RR 3.01

2nd INN

4 /0

(1.5) RR 2.18

India vs Australia: 'A Star is Born' - Cricket Fraternity in Awe of Five-Wicket Hero Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj picked up a maiden five-wicket haul as Australia on Monday got bundled out for 294 in their second innings, thus setting a 328-run target for India on Day Four of the fourth and final Test at The Gabba.

Siraj picked 5 for 73 runs in 19.5 overs to complete what has been a memorable and emotional tour for him. Shardul Thakur also picked four wickets for 61 in the 19 overs he bowled while debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar scalped one.

Steve Smith was the top scorer for Australia in the second innings as he scored 55 runs off 74 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries. David Warner, Marcus Harris and Cameron Green made notable contributions of 48, 38 and 37. Pat Cummins and skipper Tim Paine also made scores of 28 and 27 as the host's second innings came to an end in the 76th over.

Earlier, India had posted 336 in reply to Australia's first inning score of 369, thus conceding a 33-run lead.

Wishes poured in for Siraj after he reached the special milestone.

The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide and India winning the second in Melbourne. The third Test in Sydney had ended in a draw.

