India vs Australia: 'A Star is Born' - Cricket Fraternity in Awe of Five-Wicket Hero Mohammed Siraj

India vs Australia (TEST)

Mohammed Siraj picked up a maiden five-wicket haul as Australia on Monday got bundled out for 294 in their second innings, thus setting a 328-run target for India on Day Four of the fourth and final Test at The Gabba.

Mohammed Siraj picked up a maiden five-wicket haul as Australia on Monday got bundled out for 294 in their second innings, thus setting a 328-run target for India on Day Four of the fourth and final Test at The Gabba.

Sunil Gavaskar's Tribute to Team India is Best Thing You'll Watch on Internet Today

Siraj picked 5 for 73 runs in 19.5 overs to complete what has been a memorable and emotional tour for him. Shardul Thakur also picked four wickets for 61 in the 19 overs he bowled while debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar scalped one.

Steve Smith was the top scorer for Australia in the second innings as he scored 55 runs off 74 deliveries, with the help of seven boundaries. David Warner, Marcus Harris and Cameron Green made notable contributions of 48, 38 and 37. Pat Cummins and skipper Tim Paine also made scores of 28 and 27 as the host's second innings came to an end in the 76th over.

Explained - Why Steve Smith Took DRS for a Catch That Went Straight off His Glove

Earlier, India had posted 336 in reply to Australia's first inning score of 369, thus conceding a 33-run lead.

Wishes poured in for Siraj after he reached the special milestone.

A standing ovation as Mohammed Siraj picks up his maiden 5-wicket haul.#AUSvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/e0IaVJ3uA8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

Lost his father. But chose to stay in Australia. Got racially abused....but didn’t let that affect him. Became the leader of the attack in only his third Test. And he’s taken a five-for. Love and respect for you Siraj. 👏👏 #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 18, 2021

Some of the best athletes are those who take the emotion out of their performance. They are mature performers, repeating skill irrespective of emotion of the moment. But after, emotion leaks out. We just saw both things with #Siraj. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 18, 2021

“You’ll end up with a five-wicket haul in this Test series. Your father’s dua (blessing) is with you,” is what the two head coaches had told Mohammad Siraj when he went for practice following his dad’s passing. Two months later. A Star is Born #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/juxfZEJUe9 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 18, 2021

So happy for Md Siraj, been through an enormous amount the last few months, he thoroughly deserves this five-for. #AUSvIND Game on - 328 the target, let's hope the weather behaves! — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 18, 2021

Top effort from Mohammed Siraj: his maiden five-wicket haul in Test match cricket. In only his 3rd Test, he got the responsibility of leading the Indian pace attack. And hasn’t he stepped up. SIRAJ IS INDIA’S LEADING WICKET-TAKER IN THE TEST SERIES WITH 13 WICKETS #AUSvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 18, 2021

Take a bow, Siraj and Thakur. You guys have bowled unbelievably well and made sure Australia haven’t run away with the game #DoddaMathu #AUSvIND — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) January 18, 2021

Well bowled Mohammad Siraj. Your development as this tour has progressed has been heartwarming. Wish you a long career. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 18, 2021

Mohammed Siraj in the Test series: 15-4-40-2 21.3-4-37-3 25-4-67-1 25-5-90-1 28-10-77-1 19.5-5-73-5 - Playing his first Test series. - 13 wickets from 3 Tests. - Leading wicket taker of India. Take a bow, Siraj. pic.twitter.com/CjPlpe5ULJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 18, 2021

The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide and India winning the second in Melbourne. The third Test in Sydney had ended in a draw.