India vs Australia A: With Superb Fifty, Jasprit Bumrah Trying 'One New Thing Per Day'
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah donned his batsman's hat on Friday, scoring his maiden half-centurt (55 off 57 balls) to pull India 'A' to a total of 194 in their warm-up match against Australia 'A' at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
- IANS
- Updated: December 11, 2020, 10:56 PM IST
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah donned his batsman's hat on Friday, scoring his maiden half-centurt (55 off 57 balls) to pull India 'A' to a total of 194 in their warm-up match against Australia 'A' at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He also took two wickets. After followed his performance with a cheeky tweet.
Try one new thing per day, they said.😂 pic.twitter.com/Yozpazpoak
— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 11, 2020
"Try one new thing per day, they said," he tweeted with an image of him batting on Friday. Bumrah, 27, hit six fours and two sixes as he shared a 71-run partnership with Mohammed Siraj for the 10th wicket to take India to 194 after they had been reduced to 123 for nine wickets in the 36th over. Both Bumrah and Siraj stayed together for over 13 overs as the Indian innings folded in the 49th over. He got to his half-century in style, pulling Will Sutherland over fine-leg where the fielder ended up losing his balance and parried the ball over the fence for a six. It continued to be Bumrah's day at the SCG as he then picked two wickets to help India dismiss Australia A for a paltry 108, and take an 86-run lead going into Day 2 of the match.
Meanwhile India's four-pronged pace attack did well to intimidate Australian youngsters with short-pitched stuff as Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini got three wickets apiece. On a day when the recognised batsmen struggled to put runs on the board, Bumrah, who came into the game with a Test batting average of 2.9, produced a stellar performance with the willow, smashing the ball six times to the fence and twice over it.The 27-year-old, known for his wily bowling, reached his half-century in style, hooking a bouncer by all-rounder Will Sutherland for a huge six over the deep square-leg fence. Bumrah and fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj stitched a valuable 71-run partnership for the 10th wicket before the Indian innings ended with a semblance of respectively.
Pleasant surprised with his batting heroics, Bumrah's teammates got up, clapped and gave him a guard of honour as he walked into the dressing room. Earlier, after skipper Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat, Prithvi Shaw (40) and Shubman Gill (43) -- both 21-year-old batsmen with bright future -- showed enough glimpses of why they are rated so highly by almost everyone in the Indian cricket fraternity.However, the rest of the teammates including the seasoned Rahane, failed to impress on the first day of their final tune-up before the start of the four-match Test series beginning December 17. The two specialist wicketkeepers
