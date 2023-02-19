Not Asking You to Hold Back, Aakash Chopra Defends KL Rahul after Venkatesh Prasad's Criticism

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came to the defence of KL Rahul after the Indian opener came under fire from ex-India bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad on Saturday.

Rahul managed to score just 17 from 41 balls in India’s first innings as many fans took to social media to troll him. In the second innings, he fell for just 1 run.

The 30-year-old batter’s average of 34.08 after 45 Tests, as well as his consistency, has seen critics questioning his position in the team.

Quoting his own thread, blasting Rahul for his poor run, Prasad tweeted again to criticise Rahul.

“And the torrid run continues. More to do with rigidity of the management to persist with a player who just hasn’t looked the part. No top order batsman in atleast last 20 years of Indian cricket has played these many tests with such a low average," he wrote.

“Hisinclusion is deliberately denying talented guys, in form guys an opportunity to be in the 11. Shikhar had a test avg of 40+ , Mayank has of 41+ with 2 double hundreds, Shubhman Gill in sublime form, Sarfaraz never ending wait.. Many domestic performances constantly ignored," he added.

“His inclusion shakes belief in Justice. SS Das had great potential,so did S Ramesh,both avgd 38+but did not get beyond 23 test matches. Rahul’s consistent inclusion gives an impression of lack of batting talent in India which isn’t true. Last 5 years his avg is below 27 in 47 inn," he wrote.

“As per me ,he is currently not amongst the current 10 best opener’s in India but is being given endless chances. Guys like Kuldeep Yadav put in man of the match performances and next game are dropped with theories like Horses for courses. In any course ,KL is not a horse. Sad," he added.

Chopra responded to Prasad saying that his timing should be better.

“Venky Bhai, Test match chal raha hai (Test is still underway). How about, at least, waiting for both the innings to get over. All of us are in the same team i.e. Team India. Not asking you to hold back your thoughts but timing could be a little better. After all, our game is all about the ‘timing’," Chopra tweeted.

