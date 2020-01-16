Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

161/4 (68.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

MIN. 22.0 Overs Left Today

India vs Australia | Aaron Finch Hints at Josh Hazlewood Inclusion for Rajkot

David Warner and Finch's unbeaten hundreds then made the contest a lopsided affair as the visitors chased down 256 with ease after bowling India out for 255.

IANS |January 16, 2020, 5:32 PM IST
Australia captain Aaron Finch has hinted that right-arm pacer Josh Hazlewood might get a look in for the second ODI in a bid to manage the work load of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

The Aussies thrashed India by 10 wickets in the series opener in Mumbai where Starc and Cummins bowled superbly picking up five wickets between them.

David Warner and Finch's unbeaten hundreds then made the contest a lopsided affair as the visitors chased down 256 with ease after bowling India out for 255.

"To be able to control such a damaging top order with their lengths is brilliant. The ball just swung enough to keep them in the game all the time. They were so accurate which you have to be in these conditions," he said.

"The bowling line-up will obviously be discussed with Josh (Hazlewood) on the sidelines. With back-to-back games and pretty quick and a reasonably heavy Test load, I'm sure Josh will come in for one of them (Cummins or Starc) at some point.

"(But) Unless it's a forced change with a niggle or injury, I don't think it would be much," he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au after the win in Mumbai.

Finch also lavished praise on Warner who slammed 128 off 112 balls to continue his red-hot form with the bat.

"He (Warner) is playing unbelievably well I think. It''s so hard to bowl to him once he gets in. He hits the ball all around the ground, so stopping him from scoring is so hard.

"He is so clear with how he is going to bat, his footwork is pretty good. His mental state is unbelievable when he is out in the middle. He is so clear with his thoughts and his game. He is in top shape."

Finch said he expects India to come hard at them here.

"That was a pretty good performance. I think our fielding was a little bit sloppy but all in all we ar really happy with how the boys went."

"They (India) will fight back no doubt. They are a great side, got some world-class players," Finch said.

