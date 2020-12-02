India vs Australia: Aaron Finch Pleased with Showing in Third ODI Despite Loss

Australia skipper Aaron Finch was pleased with the fight his team put up in the third ODI against India at Canberra despite the absence of senior players.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch was pleased with the fight his team put up in the third ODI against India at Canberra on Wednesday despite the absence of senior players like opener David Warner, and the pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. India, who made four changes going into the game, got past Australia by 13 runs to pick up a win after losing the series. India will next take on the hosts in three T20 Internationals starting Friday, which will be followed by four Tests that will be starting on December 17.

"I thought we fought really well. It was a great partnership between Hardik and Jadeja. If we got one of those wickets, we could have chased 240 max. Cameron Green (debutant) came in and made an impact with ball and bat, and showed he belongs here.

"Agar bowled beautifully, it was a good day in terms of the changes we made. The impact that the two spinners are having, that's important. It's nice when the guys in the top order contribute and then Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) can come in and do his thing with Carey and other guys," he said.

He was also confident about Starc being fit for the T20 series beginning here on Friday. "Hopefully he's (Starc) ready for the T20Is. It was just a niggle," added Finch.

Man of the series Steve Smith meanwhile was complimentary of India's efforts in the series but did admit the Canberra pitch was different to the one at Sydney.

"They have been close back to back games. A good series of cricket against a quality outfit. I think it did more with the new ball. The quicks bowled well upfront, it was a bit different as compared to the SCG.

Smith, who scored back to back tons in the previous games, further added he wasn't too concerned at his poor showing in the final match.

"You just got to keep going forward and take the confidence. Hopefully I'll contribute in the upcoming games. Don't have any plan (tomorrow) at the moment, hopefully a day off," he signed off.