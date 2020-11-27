India vs Australia: Adam Gilchrist Mistakes Navdeep Saini for Mohammed Siraj; Apologises

Last week, tragedy struck as Siraj’s father passed away due to a lung ailment in Hyderabad. The 26-year–old pacer was training in Sydney at the time.

Former Australian cricketer and commentator Adam Gilchrist on Friday mistook Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini for another pacer Mohammed Siraj while commentating during the first India versus Australia ODI. He said Saini had lost his father earlier this month while it was actually Siraj whose father had passed away recently. After his mistake was called out by fans on social media, Gilchrist apologized to both Saini and Siraj.

The goof up occurred in the seventh over of the first innings when Saini came in to bowl replacing Mohammed Shami. Gilchrist was talking on air about how Saini chose to not return to India following his father’s death and instead stayed to compete for his team in Australia.

Realizing his mistake later, the former wicketkeeper batsman put out a statement on twitter apologizing for the mistake. “Yes, thanks (Twitter user). I realize I was mistaken in my mention. Huge apologies for my error, to both @navdeepsaini96 and Mohammed Siraj,” tweeted Gilchrist.

New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan also pointed out the error, which Gilchrist acknowledged in another tweet.

Fans were glad Gilchrist rectified his mistake quickly and some of them praised him for it.“Apologised immediately after that huge blunder. A true gentleman. Hope you clear the air on the commentary too,” wrote one user. Gilchrist did apologize during commentary later.

Last week, tragedy struck as Siraj’s father passed away due to a lung ailment in Hyderabad. The 26-year–old pacer was training in Sydney at the time. Siraj said he wanted to fulfil his father’s wish who always said, “mera beta, desh ka naam roshan karna”. He said he understood what his father, who used to be a rickshaw-puller, went through to let his son follow his passion for cricket.

Siraj was recently selected in the Indian squad for the Australian tour after his brilliant performance in the IPL 2020 in which he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Admitting he was heartbroken after the loss, Siraj promised to perform well in the Test series to pay tribute to his father.