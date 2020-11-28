CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: Adam Zampa Feels 'Something Must Be Done' To Avoid Slow-Over Rates

The first ODI between Australia and India on Friday went beyond the scheduled close by almost over an hour -- the match was supposed to end at 10.15 p.m. local time, but the final ball was delivered at 11.10 p.m. The game went on for about eight-and-a-half hours.

Australia spinner Adam Zampa has said that something must be done so that instances of slow over rates doesn't happen frequently. In Sydney ODI between India and Australia, the Indian team took more than four hours to finish their quota of overs and promptly bore the brunt of it. They were docked 20 percent of their match fees.

"I don't know what the ruling should be, or if there should be punishment, but something definitely has to be done about it. From a viewers' point of view, it's probably not the best look for the game," ESPNCricinfo quoted Zampa as saying. He also said that lack of international games due to Covid-19 could be a reason behind such an instance.

"I wouldn't want to make excuses but it's really hard to imitate the pressure of one-day cricket and the best way to do it was when you are together as a squad and you do fielding sessions and the intensity of the training is at that international standard," said Zampa.

Even Man of the Match Steve Smith too concurred with Zampa. He said this was the longest he has spent in a cricket field in a one day game.The first ODI between Australia and India on Friday went beyond the scheduled close by almost over an hour -- the match was supposed to end at 10.15 p.m. local time, but the final ball was delivered at 11.10 p.m. The game went on for about eight-and-a-half hours.

