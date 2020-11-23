India vs Australia: Adam Zampa Recalls Friendly Banter with Virat Kohli on IPL Debut

As the India tour of Australia is days away from start, there has been a barrage of revelations at both ends. The latest to surface is from Australian Adam Zampa on Virat Kohli.

As the India tour of Australia is days away from start, there has been a barrage of revelations at both ends. The latest to surface is from Australian Adam Zampa as the leg-spinner provided an insight on the camaraderie that blossomed between him and Virat Kohli.

In an interview to the Sydney Morning Herald, Zampa gave an account of how the Indian skipper is like on and off the field and how the duo shared a dugout for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the recently concluded Indian Premier League in the UAE. It was during these times, Zampa saw a side of Kohli that he believes not many others know about.

Zampa played in just three games for RCB this year, in which he picked up two wickets. It was during this time, he recounted on how the RCB skipper made him feel at home from day one in the IPL.

Also Read: David Warner Says He Won't Respond to Sledging Attempts

“He’s absolutely not what you see on the cricket field. He always brings his intensity to training and the game; he loves competition, and he hates losing as much as anyone,” Zampa told. “He probably shows it more than anyone. Once he’s off the park, he’s the most chilled guy. He’s watching YouTube clips on the bus, and he’ll laugh out loud,” he added.

Even though the two appear to have made amends and seem to be on good terms now, Zampa and Kohli’s first meeting was not friendly. They duo engaged in banter during the 2017 IPL season when Zampa made his IPL debut for Rising Pune Supergiant against RCB.

Kohli had a dream run in the IPL as he scored 973 runs in that season. Just before the match, his RPS teammate and close mate Kane Richardson shared an image of Kohli standing with AB de Villiers on Twitter. Zampa’s on the fly funny comment on that photo created a bit of ripple and was not received well by Indian fans.

Recalling his not-so-well comment, the leg-spinner commented with a typical, “just taking a piss, ‘Who are they mate?’.” And to make things worse, Kohli had also seen his tweet.

Also Read: Brian Lara Believes This 'Class Player' Should Have Been in India's Squad for Australia Series

“I played my debut, bowled an over to him, the last ball of the over, he smacked it for four, came down to me and said, ‘Stay a long way from Twitter, mate’. Basically, pipe down,” he added. Kohli’s presence surprised Zampa and that “stoked the fire”, Zampa further added.

Zampa and Kolhi will be locking horns as opponents in the upcoming India’s tour of Australia. India will play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests against Australia. The first limited-over series will take place on Friday, November 27 in Sydney.