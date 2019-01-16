India vs Australia | Adelaide Report Card: Kohli Leads Combined Batting Effort

Loading...
Here is Cricketnext's report card of India's performance.
(image: AP)
Rohit Sharma - Rating: 6; Verdict: Average
Rohit, who scored a century in the first ODI, made a watchful 43 in 52 deliveries to give India a decent platform. He allowed Shikhar Dhawan to dominate the 47-run opening partnership and only switched gears when the left-hander departed. He then took over the charge and smoked a couple of big shots in a 54-run stand with Virat Kohli. The batsman from Mumbai, however, couldn't make it big and mistimed a pull shot straight into the hands of the deep mid-wicket fielder.
(Image: ICC)
Shikhar Dhawan - Rating: 5; Verdict: Average
Having been dismissed for a golden duck in the previous encounter, Dhawan looked in solid touch during his stay in the middle. The left-hander smashed five fours in a 28-ball 32 and got India off to a quick start. In the process, Dhawan and Rohit became only the fourth opening pair in the history of ODIs to complete 4000 partnership runs. Dhawan has been in very good form in white-ball cricket and India won't be too much worried about his couple of low scores.
(Image: ICC)
Virat Kohli - Rating: 9; Verdict: Very Good
Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Chasing a good score, India needed their captain to step up and Kohli once again didn't disappoint. The right-hander brought up his 39th ODI century and once again showed everyone why he is known as the Chase Master. The way he paced his innings was brilliant. He allowed Rohit to do most of the scoring when he came out to bat and then took over the baton once the opener perished. He first added 59 runs with Ambati Rayudu and then shared an 82-run association with MS Dhoni. It was Kohli who kept finding the boundaries and allowed Dhoni to settle in. The 30-year-old did his job but fell at a crucial stage, and if not for MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik, it might have cost India the series.
Ambati Rayudu - Rating: 4; Verdict: Poor
This was Rayudu's opportunity to show everyone that he can be a reliable No. 4 batsmen in any conditions. The 33-year-old was dismissed for a duck in Sydney and was also reported for suspect bowling action. All the right-hander could manage in Adelaide was 24 runs, but he did form a decent partnership with Kohli to ensure India did not lose wickets in quick succession. He was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell while playing a big shot. Rayudu has been trusted to do the job at that spot and the onus will be on him to repay the faith of Indian team management by contributing more in coming ODIs.
MS Dhoni - Rating: 8; Verdict: Very Good
The wicketkeeper-batsman looked slightly rusty during his 96-ball 51 in the first ODI. A lot of questions were raised over his strike rate and his spot in the team, but the stalwart showed everyone why he is still a vital member of India's ODI outfit. Dhoni scored a calculated 54-ball 55* and allowed the likes of Kohli and Dinesh Karthik to bat around him. His power-hitting abilities has surely gone down but India can still gain a lot from his experience. Not once he lost his calm in this match and got the job done with his signature six down the ground. India will hope that Dhoni continues his form and keeps delivering in such pressure situations.
Not to forget, he was once again phenomenal behind the stumps.
Dinesh Karthik - Rating: 7; Verdict: Good
Karthik has this tendency to constantly produce such match-winning cameos. He might have scored only 25 runs but he did it in just 14 deliveries. He took the pressure off Dhoni and added an unbeaten 57 runs for the fifth wicket. The two fours that he hit came at a very crucial stage. Karthik, however, will be eyeing to play that big knock if an opportunity comes. India have 12 ODIs to play before the World Cup and players such as Karthik should see these games as an opportunity to more or less fix their places in the batting order especially with the likes of Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer lurking around.
Ravindra Jadeja - Rating: 7; Verdict: Good
Jadeja can easily break into the playing XI on the back of his fielding. The run-out that he produced from the point region was one of the biggest highlights of the match. Usman Khawaja for some reason opted to take on Jadeja's arm and the 30-year-old responded with a one-handed bullet throw that hit the stumps at the bowler's end. The left-arm spinner (1 for 49) struggled a bit against centurion Shaun Marsh but was fairly economical. He also got rid of Peter Handscomb, who managed a half-century in the previous ODI.
(Image: AP)
Kuldeep Yadav - Rating: 3; Verdict: Poor
The left-arm wrist spinner didn't have a great outing at the Adelaide Oval. Kuldeep struggled to get his length right and received a beating from the hands of Marsh and Maxwell. Kuldeep gave away 66 runs from his 10 overs and failed to pick up a single wicket. He has been an important member of the Indian side and will look to turn things around in the decider.
(Image: AP)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rating: 8.5; Verdict: Very Good
India will be happy with the fact that Bhuvneshwar looked in good rhythm and picked up four wickets at an expense of 45 runs. It was in his final spell where he struggled in the first ODI, but the right-arm pacer didn't disappoint this time around. He first knocked over Aaron Finch in his fourth over and then returned to dismiss Marsh, Maxwell and Peter Siddle in his final spell. Bhuvneshwar, however, will still have to work on his yorkers considering how much India rely on him and Jasprit Bumrah.
Mohammed Shami. (Getty Images)
Mohammed Shami - Rating: 7; Verdict: Good
Shami has been in very good form ever since his arrival in Australia. The right-arm paceman accounted for Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis and Jhye Richardson to return figures of 3 for 58. He has the tendency to concede boundaries and if he can work on that, Shami can be India's third pacer in the playing XI when Bumrah returns.
Mohammed Siraj - Rating: 1; Verdict: Very Poor
The ODI debut didn't quite go well for Siraj who leaked 76 runs without getting a wicket. The 24-year-old looked all over the place and failed to find the right line and length. Siraj has been pretty consistent in the domestic circuit but has found life extremely tough at this level. Even in the three T20Is that he has played, not once Siraj has operated at less than an economy of under 11. It won't come as a surprise if India opt to drop him for the decider.
*Rating chart: Very poor 0-1, Poor 2-4, Average 5-6, Good 7, Very good 8-9, Excellent 10.
