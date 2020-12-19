- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriMatch Ended153/9(20.0) RR 7.65
PAK
NZ156/5(20.0) RR 7.65
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
- 1st Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended244/10(93.1) RR 2.62
IND
AUS191/10(93.1) RR 2.62
Australia beat India by 8 wickets
India vs Australia: After Adelaide Debacle, a Look at 10 Lowest Scores by India in Tests
India restricted to 36/9 on Saturday, pacer Mohammad Shami was the 11th batsman who had to leave the field retired hurt owing to an injury.
- Research Desk
- Updated: December 19, 2020, 3:04 PM IST
Team India registered their lowest Test score on Saturday in the first Test match in the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Adelaide. India’s batting lineup collapsed like a pack of cards in the second innings in a never-seen-before fiasco.
The Indian team has become formidable even away from home in the last decade but the poor performance on Saturday will surely hit the morale.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia 1st Test: Mohammed Shami Retires Hurt As India Register New Low
India needs to bounce back in the second Test match but Australia surely have an upper hand now with the telling blow in Adelaide.
India restricted to 36/9 on Saturday, pacer Mohammad Shami was the 11th batsman who had to leave the field retired hurt owing to an injury. Following is a list of the 10 lowest totals registered by India in a single innings in the history of Test cricket.
- 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, December 2020
- 42 - India v England at Lord's, June 1974
- 58 - India v Australia at Brisbane, November 1947
- 58 - India v England at Manchester, July 1952
- 66 - India v South Africa at Durban, December 1996
- 67 - India v Australia at Melbourne, February 1948
- 75 - India v West Indies at Delhi, November 1987
- 76 - India v South Africa at Ahmedabad, April 2008
- 81 - India v West Indies at Bridgetown, March 1997
- 81 - India v New Zealand at Wellington, February 1976
Indian batting was not only exposed by the Australian pacers but they fell like nine pins. Not one player from the India side could reach double digits. At one point during the innings, it looked like India could repeat history with the lowest Test score of 26 by New Zealand. India captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for 4 when he tried to knock a delivery on the fifth stump to get caught at gully.
Jasprit Bumrah (2), Mayank Agarwal (9), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) were all out in similar ways. While Hanuma Vihari helped his side to evade the dark pages of cricket history, pacer Mohammad Shami’s injury was the last nail in the coffin for India.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
