India vs Australia: After Jasprit Bumrah's Injury, Twitter Frets Over Playing XI for Brisbane Test

In a big blow to India's chances, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Brisbane Test against Australia. Although it is still unconfirmed, but in all likelihood, he won't be able to take part in the final Test. That has left India with serious questions over their playing XI combination.

In a big blow to India's chances, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Brisbane Test against Australia. Although it is still unconfirmed, but in all likelihood, he won't be able to take part in the final Test. That has left India with serious questions over their playing XI combination.

Here's what Twitter had to say:

It has been learnt that Bumrah's scan reports showed a strain and the Indian team management does not want him to aggravate the injury, keeping in mind the upcoming four-Test series against England, further adds the PTI report.

Bumrah was seen during days three and four of the SCG Test chatting with the team physio pointing at the abdomen area during Australia's second innings. The news comes a day after Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the 4th Test with a fractured thumb and Hanuma Vihari suffering a torn hamstring, it is unlikely, he will be part of the playing XI at Brisbane.

