India vs Australia: After Jasprit Bumrah's Injury, Twitter Frets Over Playing XI for Brisbane Test

In a big blow to India's chances, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Brisbane Test against Australia. Although it is still unconfirmed, but in all likelihood, he won't be able to take part in the final Test. That has left India with serious questions over their playing XI combination.

Here's what Twitter had to say:

I have never seen this kind of injury list, ever. @Mickeyarthurcr1 alluded to the effects of lockdown and @ashwinravi99 pointed it out too. He has a bad back, Bumrah is unlikely to play, Agarwal hurt...if India hadn't taken such a large contingent, wouldn't have had 11 left — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 12, 2021

With Bumrah ruled out (PTI reported), available fast bowlers for India in the 4th Test:Siraj - 2 Test experienceSaini - 1 Test experienceNatarajan - Yet to make his debutThakur - 1 Test experienceFast bowlers ruled out so far - Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bhuvi. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 12, 2021

Players to go out after 1st Test for India: Kohli, Rahul, Umesh, Shami, Jadeja, Vihari, BumrahPlayers who never made it due to injury: Ishant, Hardik (bowling still an issue), BhuviSeries still 1-1. Don't ever bring up Smith, Warner from 2018. Wasn't even injured.#AUSvIND — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 12, 2021

Now that Bumrah's also injured pic.twitter.com/041JG3MOk1 — Nihaar Sabhlok (@NSabhlok) January 12, 2021

WTF Bumrah injured too😭#AUSvINDIn that case this XI in Brisbane😩😩RohitGill(2)PujaraRahanePantSaha(WK)AshwinKuldeepSirajSainiNatarajan/ShardulThe pace attack would have a combined experience of 3 mts. When was the last time India played such inexperienced team — Shoronjeet Banerjee (@shoronjeet16) January 12, 2021

It has been learnt that Bumrah's scan reports showed a strain and the Indian team management does not want him to aggravate the injury, keeping in mind the upcoming four-Test series against England, further adds the PTI report.

Bumrah was seen during days three and four of the SCG Test chatting with the team physio pointing at the abdomen area during Australia's second innings. The news comes a day after Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the 4th Test with a fractured thumb and Hanuma Vihari suffering a torn hamstring, it is unlikely, he will be part of the playing XI at Brisbane.