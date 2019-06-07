starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 11:PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Bristol

Fri, 07 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 12:ENG VS BAN

upcoming
ENG ENG
BAN BAN

Cardiff

Sat, 08 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 13:AFG VS NZ

upcoming
AFG AFG
NZ NZ

Taunton

Sat, 08 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 14:IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sun, 09 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Australia: After Match-winning Performance, Coulter-Nile Unsure of Spot Against India

Cricketnext Staff |June 7, 2019, 1:13 PM IST
India vs Australia: After Match-winning Performance, Coulter-Nile Unsure of Spot Against India

Despite scoring a match-winning 92 that helped Australia overcome West Indies on Thursday by 15 runs in their World Cup match at Trent Bridge, Nathan Coulter-Nile has said that he is unsure of his place in the team when Australia take on India on Sunday in London.

Asked by reporters after the match if he felt that he had cemented his place for the game against India, Coulter-Nile said, “No, I took none for 70. I’m not in the team to make runs, hopefully the top order does that, so I wouldn’t be surprised if I got dropped for the next game.

“I actually like it. I think it’s good to have competition and it wouldn’t be good if we had no one pushing you trying to get better so again I love it.”

Coulter-Nile walked in to bat with Australia reeling at 38/4, and the West Indies bowlers smelling blood. But Coulter-Nile launched a counter-attack that will be remembered for many years, his 92 becoming the highest score by a number eight batsmen in World Cup history.

In the end, Australia won by 15 runs, with Mitchell Starc taking five wickets. Coulter-Nile’s knock proved to be decisive.

“He (Smith) was just trying to keep me level-headed, just giving me the confidence to play my shots, telling me what he thought they were going to do and where the runs were going to come,” said Coulter-Nile about batting with Steve Smith in the middle and putting up a partnership.

“The only time I looked up (at the scoreboard) and I thought ‘Jeez’ was when I was on about 90, I think. Then I started thinking about it.

“I broke my bat one of the shots, I didn’t want to change it, maybe I should have done that. I didn’t think about the century. I just thought ‘jeez that’s a lot of runs’. It was a pull shot off Sheldon Cottrell, it actually hit the middle but split down the bottom, I didn’t want to swap it.”

Even though Coulter-Nile’s career has been affected by back problems in recent years, an upside of that was that it enabled him to work on his batting with fellow Western Australian Liam Davis.

“I have to give him 100 percent of the credit,” said Coulter-Nile. “He takes time out, doesn’t take anything off me.

“He’s not a ‘cricket tragic’ so for him to come and help me like that, I really appreciate it. In all honesty I owe him everything for my batting.

“Last two years ‘stresses’ (stress fractures) it’s all I could really do, bat.”

Australia vs West IndiesAustralian cricket teamicc world cup 2019India vs AustraliaNathan Coulter-Nile

Related stories

Australia vs West Indies: Coulter-Nile Enjoys Rare Moment in Sun in Injury Ravaged Career
Adam Collins | June 7, 2019, 1:39 PM IST

Australia vs West Indies: Coulter-Nile Enjoys Rare Moment in Sun in Injury Ravaged Career

Also Watch

CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 ODI | Fri, 07 Jun, 2019

SL v PAK
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 12 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019

BAN v ENG
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 13 ODI | Sat, 08 Jun, 2019

NZ v AFG
Taunton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019

AUS v IND
The Oval All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
2 2 0 0 4
2
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
3
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
4
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
5
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
6
BAN BAN
2 1 1 0 2
7
SL SL
2 1 1 0 2
8
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
2 0 2 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more