India vs Australia: WATCH | After Virat Kohli, KL Rahul & Prithvi Shaw Limber Up for Series Down Under

There is hardly any doubt that it is the Test series win that is on India's mind, when they start the series against Australia. While skipper Virat Kohli was seen practicing against the bowlers on Tuesday, it was now the turn of KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw to get in the groove. Rahul is making a comeback to the Test side after some gap and shared a video while batting against Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, with the pink ball.

Rahul shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, "Good to be back in blue.”

While Shaw wrote, “Back to Australia after almost a year, time to work hard and play harder.”

He has gone through some tough times ever since he made his debut for Team India. Back in 2018-19, he suffered an ankle injury and was ruled out of the Australian tour, and since then has suffered a massive dip in form. He has a lot to prove to his critics after a horrendous IPL 2020 also, where he consistently had poor scores.

On the other hand Rahul has been in superb form lately, especially in the limited-overs formats. But his performances in the Tests have been questionable. He last played in Tests in August 2019.