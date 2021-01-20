India vs Australia: Ajay Jadeja Recalls Four-Year-Old Conversation with Rishabh Pant

India managed to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the Test series Down Under 2-1. Rishabh Pant with his powerful and brave Strokeplay powered the Virat Kohli-less side and pushed the Australian on the backfoot as they lost for the first time at The Gabba in Brisbane in the last 32 years. With his match-winning unbeaten 89-run knock, the 23-year-old carried the rest of the squad behind him and helped India scripting history at the venue. The wicketkeeper-batsman displayed self-confidence and silenced all the doubters by playing the game in the only way he knows.

Post Pant’s Man-of-the-Match performance in the final test of the just concluded tour, former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja recalled an anecdote of the youngster from four years ago. Jadeja, who has hailed the ‘Rishabh Pant brand of cricket’, remembered how the left-hander reacted after being snubbed from Delhi’s Ranji Trophy. The Indian commentator shared the incident with the viewers of Sony Sports Network.

The flamboyant batsman had the same attitude years before he cemented his spot in the national team, said Jadeja. He observed the then teenager’s temperament when he couldn’t make it to the Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad. Jadeja recalled the youngster’s words when another player was picked ahead ofPant. The former cricketer had urged Pant to come to practice despite his exclusion and his answer was something which left Jadeja awestruck. Pant told Jadeja, "Paaji jab jarurat padegi ye ghar se bulaenge (They will call me from my home when they will need me).”

Jadeja also lauded the spirit of India’s young guns and their fearless approach to the game. He said that they believe in themselves and that is why nobody in the world can stop them.

Pant was criticised in the last few months for his batting and form. Last year, he endured an indifferent IPL campaign and struggled after getting dropped from the white-ball side. However, when he was presented with an opportunity, Pant grabbed it with both hands. Not only did he play a key role in the series, he ended it with 274 runs in three matches. With this feat, he has managed to surpass the record of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the fastest Indian keeper to score 1000 Test runs.