India vs Australia: Ishant Sharma All Praise for 'Calm' & 'Confident' Ajinkya Rahane Ahead of Boxing Day Test

India pacer Ishant Sharma has revealed that the new Indian captain does have a sense of humour and is not that serious as he looks on television. He also lauded Ajinkya Rahane and said the 32-year-old 'spreads calm energy in a pressure situation' and is a 'bowler's captain.' "He's very quiet and confident and I must say he's a bowler's captain," Ishant told 'ESPNcricinfo'. Ishant said Rahane has always walked upto him in absence of Virat and helped him maintain his rhythm while the pacer was bowling.

“We’ve played so many times together. Whenever Virat was not there, he’d ask me ‘What kind of field you want? When you want to bowl? Do you want to go on (bowling)?’ “He’s a bowler’s captain. He’s not someone who’d say ‘do this or do that’."Rahane has led India twice and on both the occasions he led India to wins against Australia and Afghanistan. "You can see what kind of person he is in his captaincy. He is very calm and composed. I can't say he does not have a sense of humor. He jokes around with us," Ishant said.

"Jinx (Rahane) spreads calm energy in a pressure situation. There won't be any tension, he'd communicate with the bowlers very well." Talking about Kohli, the 32-year-old pacer said: "If there's a partnership growing and it's a flat phase when fielders are just going through their motions, one player's energy level can change the scenario," he said.

"The kind of energy Virat brings to the table ... not everyone can match that." The second Test is scheduled to be held from Saturday followed by games in Sydney and Brisbane. Meanwhile Kohli left the Australian shores and urged his teammates to give their best.

Before boarding his flight back home, the star batsman met his teammates and encouraged them to give their all in the remainder of the series, which the visitors trail 0-1 after the heavy defeat in the opening Test. Long before setting foot on Australia, Rahane had been entrusted with the responsibility of leading in the team in Kohli's absence after the star had approached the BCCI for paternity leave.

The idea behind organising the pep talk was to boost the confidence of the players and keep them in a positive frame of mind heading into the crucial Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. India lost the lung-opener here inside three days after crumbling to their lowest Test score of 36. The second Test is scheduled to be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26-30.