India vs Australia | All You Need to Know About IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali

Since being established, Mohali has hosted two very exciting World Cup semi-finals, one featuring Australia and West Indies in 1996 and another thriller between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in 2011. The latter was attended by Prime Ministers of both countries Manmohan Singh and Yousaf Raza Gillani.
Mohali has historically been one of the grounds that produced lively pitches but in more recent years there have been some very high scoring games.
The first international match played in Mohali featured India and South Africa in 1993 in an ODI, while the first Test pitted India against West Indies in 1994. India won the ODI quite comfortably, but was well beaten by West Indies. The 1993 ODI win against South Africa was also India’s 100th win in the format.
Home to the IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab, Mohali was in danger of losing out the ODI between India and Australia after the ghastly Pulwama terror attacks in February raised security concerns. In the wake of the attacks, the Punjab Cricket Association also removed the pictures of the Pakistani cricketers from their halls.
Australia, who fought back in the on-going five-match series with a win in the third ODI at Ranchi, will be happy to play in Mohali where historically they have a good record against India. The Australians only lost in 1996, but have won thrice since against India in Mohali. In fact, Australia have played a total of six games at Mohali and lost only once.
Venue Insights
Highest Team Total - India 392/4 vs Sri Lanka (2017)
Lowest Team Total - Pakistan 89 all out vs South Africa (2006)
Best Individual Batting Performance - Rohit Sharma 208* vs Sri Lanka (2017)
Best Individual Bowling Performance - Makhaya Ntini 5/21 vs Pakistan (2006)
Most Runs - Sachin Tendulkar (366)
Most Wickets - Harbhajan Singh (11)
First Published: March 9, 2019, 4:24 PM IST