India vs Australia |All You Need to Know About Ranchi

Capacity: 50,000
Location: Ranchi, India
India and Australia have faced off at the Jharkhand States Cricket Association (JSCA) International Cricket Stadium on three occasions: first in 2013 in an ODI, then in 2017 in a Test and T20I, respectively.
The head-to-head record on this ground is 1-0 in favour of India as they won the lone T20I played on this ground by 9 wickets. The Test match was drawn and the ODI was washed out.
Coincidentally, India’s T20I win in 2017 featured standout performances with the ball from Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal, all of whom are part of the squad for the third ODI of this series.
India’s bowling unit bundled out Australia for 118 then won the match by Duckworth-Lewis Method when rain ensured no play was possible after 5.3 overs.
However, it’s worth noting that Australia might have emerged on top in the sole ODI these two sides played nearly 6 years ago.
Stellar performances from Glenn Maxwell (92) and George Bailey (98) saw Australia end the first innings at 295 before rain played spoilsport in the second innings.
India have won two of four ODIs played at this ground against England (2013) and Sri Lanka (2014) respectively, with their sole loss in the format coming against New Zealand in 2016.
Venue Insights
- Highest team total – Australia 295/8 vs India, 2013
- Lowest team total – England 155 vs India, 2013
- Highest individual score – 139* by Angelo Mathews vs India, 2014
- Best bowling figures – 4/73 by Ajantha Mendis vs India, 2014
- Highest partnership – 153 between Glenn Maxwell and George Bailey vs India, 2013
- Most runs – Virat Kohli (261)
- Most wickets – R Ashwin (6)
First Published: March 7, 2019, 11:49 AM IST