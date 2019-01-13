Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Australia: Rayudu Reported for Suspect Bowling Action

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 13, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
India vs Australia: Rayudu Reported for Suspect Bowling Action

AP

Loading...
Ambati Rayudu has been reported for a suspect bowling action after the first ODI against Australia at the SCG.

According to a ICC press release, match officials’ report was handed to the Indian team management which cited concerns about the legality of the 33-year-old’s bowling action. His bowling action will be scrutinized further under the ICC process relating to suspected bowling actions reported in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.



Rayudu bowled only two overs in the game on Saturday, conceding 13 runs.

"The match officials' report, which was handed over to the India team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 33-year-old off-spinner's bowling action," said the ICC in a statement.

However, Rayudu can still bowl if the need arises.

"Rayudu's bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC process relating to suspected illegal bowling actions reported in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

"He is required to undergo testing within 14 days, and, during this period, Rayudu is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known," the statement added.

Rayudu has only bowled 20.1 overs in his 46-ODI old career, taking three wickets at an average of 41.33 and economy rate of 6.14. He has not bowled in the six T20s he has featured in.

He also had a forgettable outing with the bat on Saturday and was out for a second-ball duck.

Rayudu had retired from first-class cricket in November to focus on the limited overs game.

(With PTI inputs)
ambati rayuduAustralia vs IndiaiccIndia vs Australia 2018virat kohli
First Published: January 13, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 England 5310 108
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 South Africa 3712 106
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking
Loading...