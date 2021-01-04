- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
India vs Australia: Andrew Symonds Claims India Will 'Get Their Way' With Relaxed Quarantine Rules
Andrew Symonds believes the Indian team will get their way with regards to getting the rules relaxed due to the power they currently have in the cricketing world.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 4, 2021, 1:35 PM IST
The Indian cricket team have been in the news in recent days for allegedly taking a casual approach towards the bio-secure bubble guidelines that have been put in place for them during their ongoing tour to Australia. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw were out in a restaurant where they were supposed to be wearing masks since they were with members of the general public but were pictured without them on. Now news reports have emerged stating that the Indian team would want to avoid playing the final Test in Brisbane due to having to re-enter strict quarantine protocols in the state of Queensland.
IND v AUS FULL COVERAGE | IND V AUS FULL SCHEDULE
However, former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds believes the Indian team will get their way with regards to getting the rules relaxed due to the power they currently have in the cricketing world.
“Have you ever had any dealings with the BCCI? They seem to have a fair bit of power over people. It comes down to probably what the Queensland government’s going to allow them to do ... But I can’t see India not getting their way, to be honest with you,” Symonds told Fox Cricket.
Meanwhile, Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley has dismissed speculation that India is weighing a boycott of the fourth Test in Brisbane over the need to re-enter strict quarantine conditions.
“We speak to our counterparts at the BCCI daily,” he told reporters in Sydney on Monday.
Also Read: How Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya's Bio-secure Bubble Breach Went Unnoticed
“We’ve had nothing formal from the BCCI to suggest anything other than they’re supportive. Both teams have wanted to play the schedule as we’ve set out.”
The third Test in the four-match series will start at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, after Cricket Australia decided not to move the match in the wake of an outbreak of COVID-19 in the city. The series is level at 1-1.
Queensland has closed its border with New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, but agreed to let the players travel to Brisbane for the fourth Test on Jan. 15, as long as they agree to abide by strict biosecurity protocols.
Five Indian players are under investigation by CA and the BCCI for a potential breach of health protocols after video surfaced of them at a Melbourne restaurant.
Also Read: David Warner Likely to Play Third Test, James Pattinson Ruled Out Due to Bruised Ribs
The team and BCCI have declined to publicly affirm their support for the Brisbane quarantine plan or comment on the investigation, although the BCCI said in a brief statement on Monday that all players and staff had been cleared of COVID-19.
Australia spin bowler Nathan Lyon called on players from both sides to “stop complaining” about touring in the COVID-19 “bubble”.
“There’s a few people from both squads who have been in a bubble for close to six months now but in my eyes it’s a very small sacrifice,” he told reporters on Monday. “Let’s just suck it up and get on with it.”
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking