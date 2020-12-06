India vs Australia: Anushka Sharma Has an Adorable Reaction to Virat Kohli's Instagram Post

India beat Australia by six wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday to seal the T20I series 2-0.

India beat Australia by six wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday to seal the T20I series 2-0. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who played a crucial knock in the match as he scored 40 runs off 24 balls, took to Instagram after the match to celebrate what was a momentous victory for his side. "Amazing game of cricket. Well done boys," Kohli captioned the series of pictures.

The post didn't go unnoticed by his wife Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood actress, who is currently pregnant with the couple's first child, took to the social media site and commented a series of hearts on the post.

Hardik Pandya smashed two sixes in the last over to take India to victory in the second T20I against Australia. India have thus taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and bounced from the defeat they suffered in the ODI series before this.

It also marks the first time since 2016 that India have managed to beat Australia in a T20I series home or away.

Shikhar Dhawan's 52 and captain Virat Kohli's 40 along with a 22-ball 30 from K.L. Rahul helped India bring the equation down to 14 runs needed off the last over in their chase of a target of 195.

Pandya, who had back-to-back fours in the second last over bowled by Andrew Tye, was on strike against Daniel Sams and took two runs off the first ball. He then hit the second ball wide of long-on and cleared the boundary.

Pandya then tried to get an upper cut on the third ball but missed it completely before depositing the fourth past deep midwicket over the boundary.

The partnership between Pandya and Shreyas Iyer, who scored 12 off five balls, remained unbeaten on 46. It was India's second highest partnership after the opening stand of 56 between Dhawan and Rahul.

Sams, Tye, Mitchell Swepson and Adam Zampa got a wicket each as Australia bowled as many as seven bowlers.