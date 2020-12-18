India vs Australia: Ashwin's Best Performance in SENA Gives India Advantage in Adelaide

Ashwin, one of India's greatest match-winners with the ball at home, does not have similar returns overseas, especially in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia)

R Ashwin, one of India's greatest match-winners with the ball at home, does not have similar returns overseas, especially in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). Prior to the start of the ongoing Day and Night Test at the Adelaide Oval, the off-spinner had picked 51 wickets in 17 Tests (28 innings) at an average of 42.76 and strike rate of 88.1 in SENA - a far cry from his astonishing numbers in India - 254 wickets in 43 Tests at 22.8 apiece at a strike rate of 49.4.

INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE

But there was a spring in his stride today at the Adelaide Oval as he returned with his best bowling figures (in an innings) in SENA. Ashwin's 4-55 in 18 overs was the game-changer for India on Day 2 in Adelaide. He led India's fightback and his efforts went a long way in bowling out Australia for 191 in the first innings giving the visitors a vital 53-run lead.

Australia Batsmen Underestimated Ashwin - Ricky Ponting

Ashwin's most prized scalp of the day was of the best Test batsman in the world and amongst the greatest of all-time - Steven Smith. The Australian had been a nightmare for India in the past with an aggregate of 1429 runs in just 10 Tests at an average of 84.05 including 7 hundreds and 3 fifties - a staggering record showcasing his skill not only against pace but quality spin in harsh conditions in India. Ashwin bowled a few conventional off-breaks to Smith, bringing the ball back into the right-hander before slipping one which went straight through getting the outside edge of Smith's bat into the safe hands of Rahane at first slip. This was a huge moment in the Test match. Maybe the series. Smith had been dismissed for just one off 29 deliveries.

'Felt Like I Was Making Debut Again, Had Lost Joy of Cricket for a While' - R Ashwin

The off-spinner then foxed Travis Head with a flighted delivery on middle and off which dipped and straightened and the batsman, looking to clip the ball on the on side lobbed a fairly simple chance back to the bowler. Australia were in further trouble at 65 for 4 in the 35th. But Ashwin wasn't done. He got the debutant, Cameron Green off a short-pitched delivery, which bounced a bit more than usual and hit the high part of the all-rounder's bat before the Indian skipper took a full length diving catch at mid-wicket. It was Ashwin's third wicket and Australia were now in tatters at 79 for 5 in the 41st.

Ashwin had turned the match on its head getting the 3rd, 4th and 5th Australian wickets to fall. He broke the backbone of the Australian middle order and later returned to end a budding partnership (of 28) between Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon getting rid of his Australian counterpart with the score at 167. It was a timely wicket for the Indians as the stand was eating into India's possible first innings' lead.

Ashwin returned with his best figures in SENA - in his 18th match. His previous stand out performances, though few and far between, include 4-62 against England in Birmingham in 2018, 4-105 against Australia in Sydney in 2015 and 4-113 against South Africa in Centurion in 2018.

Although, he does not have a great record in Australia, Ashwin, interestingly, has tasted success in Adelaide previously too. He picked 5 wickets in 2012 though India were hammered by Australia in that encounter. However, the off-spinner played a leading role with the ball in India's win in the series opener in Adelaide in 2018 - he saw the back of Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh in the first innings - much like his performance today, he had wreaked havoc on the Australian middle-order then too helping India with a first innings' lead. Ashwin then returned in the second innings and got the crucial wickets of Aaron Finch and Khawaja before ending a stubborn 32-run last-wicket stand dismissing Josh Hazlewood to give India a famous 31 run victory.

The outcome of India's first overseas Day and Night Test could well depend on how Ashwin bowls in the second innings.