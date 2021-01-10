CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: 'Aus Crowd Has Spoken About My Religion, Colour and Much More' - Harbhajan Singh

India vs Australia: 'Aus Crowd Has Spoken About My Religion, Colour and Much More' - Harbhajan Singh

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Sunday condemned the racial slurs hurled at Indian players by a section of a crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during the third Test against Australia.

  • IANS
  • Updated: January 10, 2021, 1:56 PM IST
India vs Australia: 'Aus Crowd Has Spoken About My Religion, Colour and Much More' - Harbhajan Singh

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Sunday condemned the racial slurs hurled at Indian players by a section of a crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) during the third Test against Australia.

Harbhajan stated that he himself heard many things on the field while playing in Australia about him, his religion and his colour.

Mohammad Siraj Subjected to Crowd Trouble Again At the SCG on Day 4; Six Spectators Asked to Leave

"I personally have heard many things on the field while playing in Australia about me, my religion, my colour and much more. This isn't the first time the crowd is doing this nonsense. How do you stop them??? #AUSvIND," tweeted Harbhajan.

IND vs AUS: Didn't Hear Indian Players Worrying About Quarantines in Middle of IPL, Says Ponting

His comments came after the Indian team raised complaints of racial abuse from the crowd at the end of the third day in the ongoing third Test against Australia. The abuse had been directed towards the likes of Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

On Sunday as well, Siraj raised concerns on the fourth day when play was stopped for a brief in the second session while as the umpires and security officials combined to take action, and removed at least six members of the crowd at the SCG.

VVS Laxman also slammed crowd racism and tweeted: "Very unfortunate to see what's happening at SCG. There is no place for this rubbish. Never understood the need to yell abuse at players on a sporting field. If you're not here to watch the game and can't be respectful then please don't come and spoil the atmosphere."

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) have apologised to the Indian team and said that they are awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter.

India had previously been involved in a racism controversy on their tour of Australia in 2008 although in that case, Andrew Symonds had alleged that Harbhajan had called him a monkey during the Sydney Test which the Indian player and the team denied.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches