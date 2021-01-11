India vs Australia: Aussies Left Frustrated with Draw, Twitter Has Field Day

Team India was on top of their game after they drew the third Test against Australia in Sydney. While Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant scored fifties, R Ashwin & Hanuma Vihari blocked away over 250 balls that took India home safely. They also managed to frustrate Aussie bowlers to no end. And with this Twitter once again had a field day.

Here's what Twitter had to say-

Me watching frustrated Aussies pic.twitter.com/WsUyig4bto — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 11, 2021

Smith and aussies deserve this award they are working hard for this.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/CIEIgseagf — Shakib Anwar (@Shakib__Anwar) January 11, 2021

Meanwhile kohli watching all this Aussie behaviour pic.twitter.com/3Rm27yel7O — Raj Kumar (@thechomuguy) January 11, 2021

Even a win would have not satisfied me this much.. Vihari and Ashwin just showed Middle finger to Aussies. What a brilliant batting. 😅🔥💥 Hope you learnt ur lessons Aussies for ur Sledging and Nonsense talks. — Mithun K Raman (@mithunraman) January 11, 2021

I wanna see live telecast from Aussie's dressing room — Kanupriya (@kanupriiya) January 11, 2021

Meanwhile, after weeks of speculations, the Brisbane Test will go ahead as planned with Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley confirming that India have agreed to travel to Queensland for the final destination of their tour.

“The fourth Test will be at the Gabba as planned,” Cricket Australia interim chief Nick Hockley said on SEN on Monday morning as quoted by Fox Cricket. “I had a call last night from the BCCI secretary and he confirmed we are good to travel to Brisbane on Tuesday,” he further added.

The website further reports that the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Woolloongabba will allow spectators - 50 percent of the crowd capacity - with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announcing the end of Brisbane’s three-day lockdown, after zero cases of the Covid-19 were reported in the area.