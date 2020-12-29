- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69
India vs Australia: Australia Fined for Slow Over Rate in Melbourne, Lose World Test Championship Points
The Aussies were digesting an eight wicket loss to India and in came another bad news. They were slapped with heavy fine because of their slow over rate against India in Melbourne.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 29, 2020, 4:10 PM IST
The Aussies were digesting an eight wicket loss to India and in came another bad news. They were slapped with heavy fine because of their slow over rate against India in Melbourne. Each individual player was fined 40 percent of their match fees and lost four World Test Championship points.
ICC's match referee David Boon slapped those penalties after it was found that the hosts were two over short of the target over-rate. Sides are generally penalised 20 percent of their match fees and two World Test Championship points for every over they fail to bowl in the stipulated time frame. Thanks to this penalty they have 322 points but continue to be ahead of India in the World Test Championship.
Earlier India defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday to level the four-match series 1-1. Chasing 70 to win in the second session of the fourth day, India managed to get the runs needed in 15.5 overs despite losing two early wickets. A 51-run stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill ensured the visitors got home with minimal fuss despite an early double strike giving the hosts a glimmer of hope. However, no one can argue that India's win was anything but deserves given they dominated for most parts of the Test match.
India started the chase steadily, with both openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill looking to score runs but not taking any unnecessary risks. However, Agarwal fell victim to Mitchell Starc as the left-arm pacer angled one outwards to the opener that he decided to play at woth hard hands. The ball took the edge and flew straight to Tim Paine behind the stumps.
Pat Cummins then struck in the very next over, getting one to shape away from Cheteshwar Pujara ever so slightly and forcing the batsman to play at it. The thick edge flew to Cameron Green and suddenly Australia sensed a glimmer of hope.Skipper Rahane, who scored an excellent century in the first innings, came in and proceeded to restore some calm in the middle. At the other end, Gill looked to score more freely and managed to get two boundaries off Starc in the same over.
Gill also managed to get a boundary off Cummins and Rahane then drove Josh Hazlewood for four as India took back the initiative from the hosts.Given the small nature of the target, Australia needed to get wickets on a regular basis but Rahane and Gill ensured there would be no more hiccups along the way.They were aided by some ordinary bowling as well as some poor fielding, with Starc dropping Rahane despite managing to get to the ball in good time.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking