India vs Australia: 'Australia More Important Than IPL' - Warne Slams Aus for Resting Pat Cummins
Former Australia legspinner Shane Warne said he was disappointed that Pat Cummins was rested for the third One-Day International against India and the three T20Is to follow.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 2, 2020, 3:40 PM IST
Former Australia legspinner Shane Warne said he was disappointed that Pat Cummins was rested for the third One-Day International against India and the three T20Is to follow. Warne said he understood that Australia's schedule was tight, but pointed out that Cummins had played the entire IPL 2020 prior to the India series, wondering if IPL was more important than national duty.
Virat Kohli Becomes Fastest to Score 12,000 ODI Runs; Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record
"Pat Cummins and the resting, I’m a little bit disappointed," Warne said on Fox Cricket.
“I know it is a big summer that we have and it is pretty jam-packed, but I don’t think Australian players should be resting after two games.
"Why are they resting? Is it because they played IPL? So they are allowed to go and play all these games in the IPL and then they need a rest because they have been playing in IPL.
India vs Australia Full Coverage
"Surely playing for Australia is more important than playing in the IPL. So I would say you should choose. Either miss the IPL or you cannot miss games because you need a break coming off an IPL for an Australian game.
"It is a One Day International for Australia and you need a rest to get through the summer after two games."
Australia coach Justin Langer had earlier explained that the priority for the team is the four-Test series.
"Pat and Davie (Warner) are critical to our plans for the Test Series," he said. "Davie will work through his injury rehab and in Pat's case it is important all of our players are managed well to keep them mentally and physically fit throughout what is a challenging summer.
"The priority for both is being fully prepared for one of the biggest and most important home Test Series we have played in recent years, especially with World Test Championship points up for grabs."
