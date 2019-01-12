India vs Australia: Australia Register 1000th International Win to Leave Twitter in Celebrations

There was only an illusion of an opportunity in this game. The 4th wicket partnership had consumed too many deliveries.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 12, 2019
That’s a bloody good win boys!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👍🏻
And there is even some room for improvement.
— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) January 12, 2019
Australia 1000th international win. It's fitting that they're the first to get to the mark. This troubled team should take inspiration from this. #AUSvIND
— Rishad D'souza (@RDcric) January 12, 2019
A game where a team in 1986-style uniforms won a 1986-style ODI. Australia by 34. #AUSvIND
— Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) January 12, 2019
Marvellous century by Rohit, but in the absence of support from the top order barring Dhoni, this was always going to be a tough target. Credit to Aussies, particularly Richardson, for pulling off an upset
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 12, 2019
Earlier, Australia opted to bat but Aaron Finch was back in the hut early as Bhuvneshwar Kumar got one through his defenses to claim his 100th ODI wicket.
Outswinger 👍🏻
Inswinger 👍🏻
Knuckleball 👍🏻
Slower delivery 👍🏻
Cross seam 👍🏻
Runs with the bat 👍🏻
It's a captain's privilege to have a bowler as skillful as Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Well bowled @BhuviOfficial on 100 ODI wickets, here's to many more to follow.#AUSvsIND #SydneyODI
— North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) January 12, 2019
Congratulations to Bhuvi on reaching the milestone of 100 ODI wickets! 🇮🇳🙌 #AUSvIND
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 12, 2019
Alex Carey was looking good before he cut one straight to Rohit Sharma at first slip of the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav.
What a wicket for Kuldeep. Stock delivery, slightly short, hit to the boundary then a Superb Topspinner with the extra bounce. Caught at slip. Deception.#INDvAUS
— Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) January 12, 2019
Kuldeep Yadav averages 14.68 against left-handers in ODI cricket, with an economy of 4.55rpo. Elite stuff. #AUSvIND
— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 12, 2019
Shaun Marsh (54) and Usman Khawaja (59) were looking to take the game away from India but it was Ravindra Jadeja who dismissed the latter lbw to break the 92-run stand.
Anyone said Khawaja going to outscore Kohli this ODI series 😀
#AUSvIND
— Jameshubert (@ImJames_) January 12, 2019
Usman Khawaja averages 16 with the sweep shot in ODI cricket. #AUSvIND
— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 12, 2019
Marsh brought up his 13th ODI fifty but like Khawaja, fell after getting to the milestone.
Grew up watching Geoff Marsh in this kit of Australia and am now watching his son wearing the same kit and scoring runs. 😊 #AusvInd
— RK (@RK_sports) January 12, 2019
Jinxed all the way from Dhaka, no chance.
— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 12, 2019
Peter Handscomb’s enterprising 73 and a cameo from Marcus Stoinis took Australia to a score of 288 for 5 which proved to be enough.
Strong finish by Aus, helped by some loose bowling and shoddy fielding. Perhaps still 20-25 runs short of what they might have wanted on this flat pitch, but bowlers have something to defend for sure
— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 12, 2019
Shami was India's most economical bowler today. Never thought I would be saying this in a white-ball game. #AUSvIND
— Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) January 12, 2019
In reply, India were left tottering at 4 for 3 thanks to Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff striking early to run through the Indian top order.
India are two wickets down as Virat Kohli goes for 3 already. India in trouble early while chasing, so middle order batsmen here is your big chance to make a name for yourself with World Cup in sight. #AUSvIND
— Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) January 12, 2019
The Retro kit is working for the Aussies ... This lad Richardson has some Wheels ... #AUSvIND @FoxCricket !!
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 12, 2019
India’s top order failing a couple of times and the middle order getting a go would probably be the best thing for this team. The top order strength has masked middle order frailties for too long #AUSvIND
— Hemant (@hemantbuch) January 12, 2019
Dhoni was in earlier than required and took his usual time to get going, meanwhile getting to a little milestone.
The last time MS Dhoni was at the crease in the first 5 overs of an ODI was against England in January 2017. #AUSvIND https://t.co/CoBw5T5cXJ
— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 12, 2019
10,000 ODI runs for @msdhoni , Congratulations MS! What a brilliant & illustrious career. Continue doing what you do, inspire millions. #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/D9EpHsHfsO
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 12, 2019
MS Dhoni in ODIs..
10000* runs for India
174 runs for Asia XI#AUSvsIND #AusvInd
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 12, 2019
Easy to criticize MSD but he has played his role to perfection in such a situation. His role was to arrest a COLLAPSE and that is what he has done. Ensured that 4 for 3 will not be felt. If he makes up later on great but if he does not it is up to the others to play their roles.
— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) January 12, 2019
Rohit n MSD has settled the ship to an extend. lot will depend on the 20 overs from Lyon/Stoinis/Maxwell IMHO #AUSvIND
— Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) January 12, 2019
Very well deserved 50. Rohit has been on par with Kohli as limited overs batsman in the last couple of years. #AUSvIND
— Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) January 12, 2019
MS Dhoni brought up his 68th ODI fifty, his second slowest fifty in ODIs. As was the case with most on the day, got out soon after.
MS Dhoni..
- Second slowest ODI 50 - in 93 balls today
- Slowest: in 108 balls v WI at North Sound in 2017#AusvInd#AusvsInd
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 12, 2019
These new kids in the comm box going on and on about Dhoni controlling the innings and his calming influence. Retro commentators had a term for it: the sheet anchor.
— cricBC (@cricBC) January 12, 2019
Rohit showed his class bringing up his seventh ODI century against Australia, but ran out of steam and partners towards the end.
Missed out on a hundred last time at the SCG, gets it this time. Fantastic hundred. Well played, Rohit! 👏🏻 #AUSVIND
— Arjun Ashok (@arj_90) January 12, 2019
Ton tonaton Ton Ton Mara 😜
Ghayal ho gaya bowlers bechara. Yet another classy knock by @imRo45! Fantastic way to spend a Saturday afternoon.
— surya77 (@surya_14kumar) January 12, 2019
This has been a top innings from Rohit. But India will need something special to pull this one off !
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 12, 2019
Well played, Rohit Sharma. No support whatsoever from the other end.
— Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) January 12, 2019
India eventually did not have the batting to chase down the target and fell 34 runs short as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series.