India vs Australia: Australia Register 1000th International Win to Leave Twitter in Celebrations

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 12, 2019, 4:34 PM IST
Australia's Jason Behrendorff (C) celebrates taking the wicket of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the first one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 12, 2019. (Photo by Saeed Khan / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

Australia may still be playing without their most influential players but the replacements were good enough on the day to see off a brilliant century for Rohit Sharma win the first of the three ODIs, at SCG by 34 runs on Saturday (January 12).













Earlier, Australia opted to bat but Aaron Finch was back in the hut early as Bhuvneshwar Kumar got one through his defenses to claim his 100th ODI wicket.





Alex Carey was looking good before he cut one straight to Rohit Sharma at first slip of the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav.





Shaun Marsh (54) and Usman Khawaja (59) were looking to take the game away from India but it was Ravindra Jadeja who dismissed the latter lbw to break the 92-run stand.





Marsh brought up his 13th ODI fifty but like Khawaja, fell after getting to the milestone.





Peter Handscomb’s enterprising 73 and a cameo from Marcus Stoinis took Australia to a score of 288 for 5 which proved to be enough.





In reply, India were left tottering at 4 for 3 thanks to Jhye Richardson and Jason Behrendorff striking early to run through the Indian top order.











Dhoni was in earlier than required and took his usual time to get going, meanwhile getting to a little milestone.



















MS Dhoni brought up his 68th ODI fifty, his second slowest fifty in ODIs. As was the case with most on the day, got out soon after.







Rohit showed his class bringing up his seventh ODI century against Australia, but ran out of steam and partners towards the end.











India eventually did not have the batting to chase down the target and fell 34 runs short as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series. 

Aaron FinchIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2018rohit sharmaSydney ODIvirat kohli
Loading...