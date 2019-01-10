Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia: Australia to Don Retro Kit for ODIs Against India

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 10, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
Image Credit: Twitter/ Cricket Australia

Australia are all set to take us back to the 1980s as the ODI team will be seen wearing the green and gold kit, the one worn by Allan Border's men against India in 1986.

The kit will be worn by Australia throughout the series and pacemen Peter Siddle was excited about it,

"It's pretty awesome actually," Siddle was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au

"We found out the other day we were going to be in it, so the boys were a bit excited to get their pack and open up and check it out.

"Everyone is very impressed."

The 34-year-old, who is making a return to the ODI squad didn't rule out adding a headband to his wardrobe as well,

"I might just pull out the headband," he said.

"I'll have to ask Zamps (Adam Zampa) to borrow one of his and go with the DK (Lillee) headband.

"We'll see what we pull out on Saturday,"  he added.

India will take on Australia in three ODIs, starting with the first one in Sydney on Saturday, followed by games in Adelaide and Melbourne.
First Published: January 10, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
