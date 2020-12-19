India vs Australia: Aussie Batsmen Underestimated Ashwin, Says Ricky Ponting

Australian batsmen underestimated Ravichandran Ashwin and their aggressive approach towards the senior India off-spinner led to the home side's downfall in the first innings of the opening Test, feels former skipper Ricky Ponting. The 34-year-old spinner showcased his class by taking four wickets, including the prized scalp of Steve Smith, as Australia were bowled out for 191 in the first innings on day two of the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.

"Batsmen have looked to be quite aggressive against Ashwin. I think they've just underestimated Ashwin and how good he is," Ponting told Channel 7.

Pointing, who coached Ashwin during the Indian Premier League in Delhi Capitals camp, opined that Australian batsmen paid the price for being over aggressive against the willy spinner.

"They've looked to score their runs from him, and it's been their undoing," Ponting said. Brought into the attack by skipper Virat Kohli in the 27th over, Ashwin claimed the wicket of danger man Smith (1). Making use of the additional bounce and his perfect length, the veteran spinner then blew away Travis Head (7), rookie Cameron Green (11) and Nathan Lyon (10) to return with impressive figures of 18-3-55-4 in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Ashwin said he felt like he was making his debut again and was only looking to 'enjoy' his cricket once again. "I am so happy that we are playing Test cricket again. It's been a long time and I didn't imagine that we will be playing Test cricket looking at what's happening around," Ashwin said during a virtual press conference. Me being extremely mad about the sport, did a lot of work even during the lockdown. So it felt refreshing to go out there and bowl, the feeling was great the pink-ball Test and all that new thing about the pink ball.

"Felt amazing to go out there and play. I felt I was making my debut all over again so I really enjoyed bowling. "Obviously, Smith wicket was a big wicket. The way he bats, how much time he bats and his appetite for runs is huge. The context of the game, where it was placed, so it was an important wicket and I enjoyed it."