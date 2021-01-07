India vs Australia: Australians have forced Indians to think defensive for the first time, says Ajay Jadeja

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja praised the Aussies for their superb turn around after the thrashing they got in the Boxing Day Test. He was impressed with the way they pushed the Indian bowlers on the defensive.

The Australian team has received a lot of positive comments from all corners after their fine showing on the first day of the third Test against India. Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja was one of them. He praised the Aussies for their superb turn around after the thrashing they got in the Boxing Day Test. He was impressed with the way they pushed the Indian bowlers on the defensive.

“There was a change in (Australia’s) approach. They were looking to attack and got Indians thinking beyond just taking wickets,” Ajay Jadeja told the Sony Network. He pointed out how a fielder in the short leg was sent to the off side when an attacking bowler like Ravichandran Ashwin was hit for a boundary.

“They have forced Indians to think defensive for the first time,” Jadeja asserted.

He also credited the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground which did not offer any support to the bowlers, unlike the last two matches.

He said that it was a different wicket from the first couple of matches where there was a lot more help for the bowlers as the surface provided enough spin and the seam movement. But there are hardly any help for the bowlers from the present pitch, he said.

Former Aussie pacer, who was a co-panelist of Jadeja, also hailed the efforts of the batsmen on the day. He admitted that David Warner, who got out in the fourth over for just five runs, seemed rusty having missed the previous match owing to injury. He praised the debutant Will Pucovski who played a superb knock of 62 runs, although he got lucky a couple of times as Rishabh Pant dropped his catches.

Australia ended the first day with 166 runs for the loss of two wickets. Marnus Labuschagne struck an impressive half-century and is going strong at 67 runs. Steve Smith also looked much more comfortable than he did in the last match as he remained not out at 31. For India, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini picked one wicket each while Jasprit Bumrah and Ashwin had to go empty-handed.