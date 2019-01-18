India vs Australia | Batting Becomes Easier With Dhoni: Jadhav

Loading...
The 33-year-old later said that batting becomes easier with Dhoni at the other end, with whom he shared a match-winning 121*-run partnership for the fourth wicket.
"I had Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the other end. Whenever I had a question, I looked at him for the solution. Batting becomes easier when you have Dhoni at the other end. It feels like I am batting with two heads, one being his," Jadhav told Yuzvendra Chahal, who himself scalped six wickets in the match, during the third episode of Chahal TV.
Chasing 231, India needed close to nine runs per over in the final five overs, but not once Dhoni or Jadhav panicked as the duo got the job done without any hiccups. Jadhav said they wanted to target right bowlers at the right time.
"Whenever there was a gap of 10-15 between the runs required and a number of balls left, we kept discussing which bowler we can target. When to target, and how we can close in on the gap," he revealed.
"We were talking about the number of overs left of a particular bowler. We kept calculating and played to our strengths.
"This was my first and last match of the series, so I wanted to bat as long as possible. I normally operate at a strike rate of 100 and I knew if I could bat long, we will take the game closer.
Jadhav feels that the team is shaping up well ahead of the 2019 World Cup and he is happy to be a part of this group.
"Feeling quite good, especially after we have won the Test series as well. The team is shaping up quite well ahead of the World Cup and I am enjoying to be around. Individuals are putting up their hands when the team needs them and that's the best part."
First Published: January 18, 2019, 8:54 PM IST