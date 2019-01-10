India vs Australia: BCCI Announces Schedule For Upcoming Home Series Against Australia

Loading...
The teams will play two T20Is and five ODIs between 24th February and 13th March. All ODIs will be day/night affairs, starting at 1:30 PM IST, while the T20Is will commence at 7 PM IST.
The immediate assignment in front of India are the three ODIs against Australia Down Under, after winning the Test match series 2-1 and becoming the first Asian Side to do so in the process.
The team is scheduled to play five ODIs against New Zealand.
On the other hand, Australia will host Sri Lanka for two Test matches after their home ODI series against India comes to a conclusion.
First Published: January 10, 2019, 1:43 PM IST